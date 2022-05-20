After being outscored 41-10 in its last three conference games, all of which were losses, Penn State looked to get back in the win column.

However, Illinois bested the Nittany Lions in extras by a score of 7-3, scoring four runs in the 10th inning.

For the second day in a row, the Fighting Illini jumped out to an early lead. In the top of the second inning, second baseman Brody Harding’s RBI single to left gave his team a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, sophomore Billy Gerlott picked up a walk to become the first base runner for the Nittany Lions. With two outs, Kyle Hannon doubled down the right field line, scoring Gerlott and tying the game.

Josh Spiegel gave the blue and white its first lead of the series with a 438-foot solo shot over the left field wall in the fourth frame. The home run was his ninth of the season, which sits second only to fellow junior Matt Wood on the team.

In the fifth inning, the visitors gathered a single and a walk before a pair of errors allowed two unearned runs to cross the plate.

Penn State put runners on the corners in the seventh, but couldn’t cash in a run to tie the game.

After loading the bases in the eighth, Johnny Piacentino grounded out, scoring Matt Wood for the tying run.

Neither team scored until the 10th, when the Illini took a pair of bases on balls, before a double brought both runners across the plate. The blue and orange tacked on two more runs to pad the lead.

Light load for Luensmann

For Game 2 of the series, coach Rob Cooper gave sophomore Travis Luensmann the starting nod.

With the Big Ten Tournament less than a week away, the outing served as a good tune-up for Luensmann.

The sophomore will likely be the teams go-to starter during the postseason, as he leads all Nittany Lion starters in ERA and strikeouts.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania, native, pitched well, surrendering just one earned run on four hits against an Illinois team that came in batting .320 in conference play.

With 81 pitches through four and two-thirds innings, Luensmann was removed from the contest in what was likely a precautionary measure to keep him fresh.

Shingledecker shines

As good as Luensmann was to start the game, senior Tyler Shingledecker was even better in relief.

Shingledecker shut down the high-powered Illini offense, allowing no scores over four and one-third innings on the mound.

The Huntersville, North Carolina, native registered a strikeout for the 14th straight appearance to start the sixth, before adding three more throughout the outing.

The lefty allowed just two hits and two walks en route to one of his best outings of the season.

Ones and zeroes

By the end of the game, the box score looked like a binary code for Penn State.

The blue and white struggled to produce offense all night, scoring either one or no runs in every inning.

No Nittany Lion had more than one hit, run scored or RBI in the game, as the team fell to its conference opponent.

Penn State’s five hits were tied for the fewest the team has produced against a Big Ten team all season.

The team’s two leaders in batting average, Wood and Jay Harry, registered just a single base hit, going a combined 1-for-9 with a walk.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE