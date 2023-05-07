Penn State baseball drops final game to be swept in Rutgers series

After consecutive blowout losses and the series already lost for Penn State, the squad hoped to finish its series with Rutgers off on the right note.

The Nittany Lions got off to a slow start which plunged them, losing the contest 8-2

In the first inning, pitcher Anthony Steele immediately gave up a lead-off single to shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer. Kuroda-Grauer subsequently stole second, where he was batted in off an RBI-double from Ryan Lasko.

Lasko became the catalyst for another big run from Rutgers.

After a walk and hit-by-pitch Steele found himself in trouble as bases were loaded with zero outs on the board. With his back against the wall, Steele crumbled as a walk followed by a passed ball brung two runners in.

Steele was quickly removed from the contest for Travis Luensmann. Luensmann didn’t seem to be the answer, as he then surrendered a two-RBI single, bringing the contest to 5-0.

In a situation like this, the inning usually results in 5 or more runs scored. Luckily for Penn State though — it was saved by the scarlet and gray.

With runners at second and third, Trevor Cohen attempted a bunt. Luensmann caught this bunt though, and proceed to tag the first base bag and throw to third for a triple play.

In a series where not much went well for the Nittany Lions, a triple play certainly gave the squad momentum — giving them a chance to find a way back into the contest.

This momentum was certainly used in the second inning, as C.J. Pittaro single brought in Kyle Hannon for the squad’s first run of the game and second of the series.

After being awarded for his efforts in the second inning, Hannon then decided to award Johnny Piacentino, as he dropped down an RBI-single to bring the contest to 5-2.

While playing damage control, Luensmann tried his best to give Penn State’s bats a chance to take the lead, but that element of the game was out of his control.

In the fifth inning, Hugh Pinkney scored to give his squad a six-run advantage.

As the contest unraveled, coach Rob Cooper’s squad was simply no match for the Scarlet Knights as they were sent down inning after inning without another run on the board.

In a series that is already lost, coaches sometimes allow their players to get reps in, which could justify leaving Luensmann in for so long.

The pitcher began to wear out gradually throughout the matchup, and it was apparent when he surrendered a home run to Chris Brito in the fifth inning.

In the sixth, Rutgers knocked the game out of reach with an RBI-single, making the score 8-2.

On the other side, Rutgers kept its pitchers fresh, rotating in four pitchers through the first six innings.

Penn State notched hits here and there, but the hits weren’t enough, as it was unable to bring another run in.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE