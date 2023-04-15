Following a dominant performance that featured 12 runs in the sixth inning Friday night against Purdue, Penn State battled the Boilermakers in a Saturday doubleheader.

Despite cutting a six-run Purdue lead in Game 1 to just one, Penn State’s comeback came up short in a 9-8 loss, despite three hits and three RBIs from junior shortstop Jay Harry.

In Game 2, the Nittany Lions offense was stifled and another comeback fell short, as the blue and white dropped the series with a 4-3 loss.

Game 1

Amid his recent success, including a scoreless streak of 12 and one third innings, graduate student right-hander Steven Miller took the mound in Game 1 and recorded just four outs.

The Nittany Lions exploded for three runs in the top of the first, courtesy of an RBI triple from redshirt senior Josh Spiegel, an RBI double from graduate student Thomas Bramley and a single from freshman Bobby Marsh, who extended his RBI streak to four games.

Despite Bramley extending his on-base streak to 35 games, Miller faltered in the bottom of the first. He surrendered Penn State’s lead following a pair of home runs from Purdue, which led 4-3 after the first inning.

As senior left-hander Jordan Morales relieved Miller in the second inning, Purdue struck again in the third, as fifth-year infielder Evan Albrecht executed a squeeze bunt, scoring Paul Toetz to give the Boilermakers a 5-3 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, Penn State stranded a pair with a chance to take the lead with one swing. However, Purdue capitalized on its opportunity in the bottom of the frame, as Jake Parr launched a three-run home run over the left-field wall, putting the Boilermakers ahead 8-3.

With sophomore right-hander Tommy Molsky relieving Morales in the sixth inning, Purdue struck again after an RBI single from CJ Valdez. Then, Molsky battled to strand the bases loaded and keep the Nittany Lions deficit at six.

With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, junior infielder Jay Harry cleared the bases with a double to the corner. After reaching third, Harry scored on a sac-fly by graduate student Grant Norris, who recorded an RBI in his seventh straight game to bring the Nittany Lions down 9-7.

After senior outfielder Tayven Kelley made a spectacular catch against the wall to end a scoreless seventh for Purdue, the Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, native drove in Billy Gerlott to put Penn State down by one after the top of the eighth.

Trailing by one in the ninth, Harry continued his strong afternoon with a one-out double. However, Norris and Spiegel were unable to drive in Harry and extend the game, ending Penn State’s five-game win streak.

Game 2

With Penn State looking for its first Big Ten series win of the 2023 season, Penn State looked to Travis Luensmann to take control on the mound.

Penn State struck quickly, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning as speedster Kyle Hannon showed off his blazing speed, recording his 22nd and 23rd stolen bases of the season.

However, the Boilermakers were prepared, scoring in the first three innings while silencing the blue and white’s bats. After four innings, Purdue held onto a comfortable 4-1 lead.

Luensmann’s outing ended in the bottom of the fifth inning, as the right-hander allowed four runs on seven hits and three strikeouts. The surprising factor in the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native’s performance was that not only did he allow two walks, but he hit three batters at the plate in four and two-thirds innings.

Daniel Ouderkirk stepped onto the mound to relieve Luensmann with a daunting situation and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth. However, Luensmann left a buffer for his counterpart, as there were two outs already on the board.

In four quick and commanding pitches, the right-hander retired the final batter and etched another scoreless inning for the Boilermakers into the box score, as Penn State retained its composure and safely exited the fifth inning at a 4-1 deficit.

Despite Purdue’s three errors, one of which allowed Nittany Lion runners to reach second and third in the sixth inning, Penn State struggled to convert on opportunities, failing to score a run since the first inning.

Ouderkirk provided yet another swift and dominant inning in the bottom of the sixth, as the graduate transfer from West Virginia recorded his 50th strikeout of the season.

The Penn State offense continued to bend to the consistency of Purdue starter Kyle Iwinski, as the junior right-hander only allowed one run through eight innings pitched, scattering six Nittany Lion hits and keeping the blue and white scoreless since the top of the first inning.

Despite Ouderkirk doing everything in his power to rival Iwinski and keep the Nittany Lions in the game, including four impressive strikeouts, the Penn State offense had been stagnant for eight straight innings.

However, to the surprise of many, the Penn State offense made its final push in the ninth inning, scoring two runs early off of hits by Marsh and Spiegel. With two outs in the inning, though, the Nittany Lions were backed into a corner with two outs and the tying run on second base.

As Hannon went down swinging on strikes for out number three, the light from the Nittany Lions’ efforts dwindled as Penn State fell twice to the Boilermakers on Saturday, losing yet another opportunity to win a conference series.

