After taking the opening game of the series on Friday, Penn State had a chance to clinch its fourth-straight Big Ten series victory with a win in Game 2.

However, Ohio State dominated to secure a 11-0 victory, meaning the rubber match will decide the series winner.

It was a quiet start, with both teams being held scoreless through the first three innings, a drastic shift from Game 1 which saw a combined seven runs in the first frame.

It took until the bottom of the fourth inning for the first run to cross the plate, and it came courtesy of Kade Kern.

The sophomore outfielder doubled to center to lead off the inning, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With two outs, Colton Bauer dropped a single into center field that scored Kern.

The Buckeyes got back on the board in the bottom of the fifth, piecing together three hits for a pair of runs and extending their lead to 3-0.

The road team had an opportunity to get on the board in the sixth, but Ohio State shut the door and stranded three blue and white runners.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, the game was stopped due to lightning in the area. The remainder of the game was eventually postponed to 11 a.m the next day.

On Sunday, Ohio State picked up where it left off, punching in four runs in the bottom of the sixth before adding three more in the seventh.

The Nittany Lions were unable to mount a comeback, dropping their first Big Ten game since April 22.

Cold-blooded Coupet

Buckeye starter Isaiah Coupet brought his best stuff from the moment he began toeing the rubber.

The sophomore recorded seven strikeouts while allowing just two walks in his six innings of work.

While his counterpart, Penn State sophomore Travis Luensmann started strong, he faltered in the middle innings — allowing three runs to score across the fourth and fifth frames.

Coupet stayed strong throughout, coming up big when the Buckeyes needed him. His biggest moment came in a bases-loaded jam in sixth when he failed to surrender a single run to his opponent.

The Flossmoor, Illinois, native allowed no runs on 3 hits, shutting down a Penn State offense that posted 13 runs the game prior.

Coupet came away with the win, and deservedly so. In six innings on the bump, the southpaw didn’t allow an extra-base hit, cruising through six shut-out innings.

Clutch contrast

Unlike the blue and white, the scarlet and gray came up big when it mattered most, taking advantage of scoring opportunities throughout the game.

Despite tallying just 10 hits, the Buckeyes managed to score 11 runs, capitalizing when they needed to.

Penn State, on the other hand, left all ten runners on base, securing a second shutout in its last three games.

The Nittany Lions could’ve used some clutch knocks of their own, but were unable to convert in a loss that snapped a six-game conference winning streak.

Offensive off day

After gathering double-digit runs in its four previous conference games, the offense fell flat in Columbus, Ohio.

In the first game, the Nittany Lions scored five runs in the opening frame and found the scoreboard in four other innings.

In stark comparison, in Game 2 the blue and white was held scoreless and struggled to get past first base.

The biggest difference for Penn State was a lack of hard-hit balls.

After crushing six home runs the day prior, the road team failed to muster a single extra-base hit.

