Penn State dug itself a hole in its first doubleheader of the 2021 season Saturday.

The Nittany Lions dropped both games to the Northwestern Wildcats, the first 2-0 and the second 5-2.

Northwestern jumped on junior Conor Larkin early and built a 2-0 lead in the second inning of the first game.

The Wildcats’ Tyler Uberstine stifled the Nittany Lions for five innings before Northwestern turned to its bullpen — but the narrative didn’t change.

Penn State was shut out at the plate in Game 1 despite a pair of solid outings from Conor Larkin and Mason Mellott.

Freshman Jaden Henline toed the rubber in Game 2 for his Nittany Lion debut and promptly picked up his first career strikeout in the first, finishing with six total.

Coach Rob Cooper’s squad didn’t stay scoreles for long, pouncing on Northwestern’s Mike Doherty with two runs in the first.

However, Northwestern responded with a pair of hits and a walk that produced a run in the third, but the Penn State pitching staff was able to corral the Wildcats until the seventh inning.

A leadoff double led to a three-run inning for Northwestern, taking its first lead of the game. It tacked on another in the eighth.

Penn State put two runners on in the ninth, but it couldn’t capitalize and overcome the deficit.

Pitching sharp, but not sharp enough in Game 1

Larkin started the day with a bang as he struck out three in the first inning, but he faltered quickly in the second.

The righty allowed three straight hits to lead off the inning, two singles and a double, good for the two runs that made the difference for Northwestern.

Larkin tightened it back up, only allowing two more hits in his four innings and totaling eight strikeouts.

Mellott then came out in relief and pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts, but he walked two batters and hit two batters.

The Penn State pitchers didn’t let their mistakes lead to a Northwestern scoring barrage, but the Nittany Lion bats didn’t back them up and caused a solid performance to end in a loss for Larkin.

Timely hitting a weakness

In Game 1, Penn State’s situational hitting was non-existent.

Northwestern’s pitching staff was sharp all game, but Penn State had multiple opportunities to score, leaving seven runners on base in as many innings.

The Nittany Lions made a point to produce runs early in the second game, capitalizing on a couple of early hits and walks.

A big part of their run production came from playing small ball and laying down a bunt, something that could have proved helpful in Game 1.

Penn State was much more aggressive in Game 2, swinging earlier and more often, resulting in more hard contact.

However, Northwestern made some solid defensive plays, keeping the Nittany Lions from extending their early lead and opening the door for the Wildcats to steal Game 2.

Penn State had two runners on in both the eighth and ninth innings but couldn’t convert either one.

Henline makes his debut, defensive woes in Game 2

Henline’s start may have come as a surprise to some since Cooper’s staff is full of upperclassmen.

The young righty shined in his blue and white debut, though, striking out six in four innings of work while only giving up five hits and one run.

Hutch Gagnon and Ralph Gambino kept the WIldcats scoreless before Jared Freilich allowed three in the seventh and took responsibility for the loss.

Penn State had multiple defensive miscues as well, starting with the first batter Freilich faced, who roped a ball to right field that was misplayed by Curtis Robison but not ruled an error.

The Nittany Lions then had two throwing errors in the eighth inning that led to Northwestern putting its lead out of reach.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE