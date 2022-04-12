Tuesday night’s result reads as an 8-4 home loss for Penn State: a poor result on the surface.

Reading beyond the box score reveals a different takeaway: the blue and white put up a great fight.

West Virginia (21-10, 5-1 in the Big 12) came into Medlar Field at Lubrano Park riding a five-game winning streak, including a road series victory over then-No. 10 TCU.

Coach Randy Mazey’s team could be on track for an NCAA Regional appearance, which would be its second in the last four seasons.

For Penn State (12-18, 3-6 in the Big Ten), there’s a lot of positives that can be taken away from a four point loss to a team like the Mountaineers.

The game didn’t look like it would be close in the early going, with the guests from the southwest mounting a 7-0 lead after three innings.

After the hot start, the Penn State bullpen cooled off West Virginia’s bats, while clawing back into the game with its own offensive success.

“I’m really proud of our kids after that third inning, fighting to come back and playing the game the way I know we can play,” coach Rob Cooper said.

That tumultuous third inning saw the Mountaineers score six points, four at the expense of freshman Tommy Molsky, and the last two being allowed by junior Jordan Morales.

From that point, though, Penn State’s defense only surrendered one more run. It shut out the visitors through the last five innings of the game, keeping the score closer in the process.

Cooper praised his relieving pitchers, Carson Kohls, Ryan Partridge and Chase Renner for their “lights out” performances.

The bullpen’s strong form gave the blue and white the opportunity to make plays at the plate and rally back into the game, which it nearly did.

“Cooper brought us up and told us, ‘Hey, you guys gotta stick with it. Go out there, let it hang and good things will happen,’” graduate student center fielder Cole Bartels said.

Penn State certainly threatened throughout the remainder of the game, finishing with 11 hits, including two home runs, from Bartels and redshirt junior catcher Josh Spiegel, respectively.

The difficulty came with getting those baserunners home, as Cooper’s team stranded seven runners in Tuesday’s game.

Had the blue and white found ways to convert those chances, it could have been a much different postgame atmosphere in Happy Valley.

“[We] can play with those guys,” Bartels said. “Baseball is a game where the bigger team doesn’t always win.”

The upset-minded Nittany Lions will shift their focus to another challenging foe in the Purdue.

Unlike with last weekend’s series with Northwestern and the Tuesday affair against West Virginia, Penn State will actually get ample time to practice.

Cooper explained his team hasn’t been able to work much the past week after playing a Wednesday game against Bucknell, traveling to and from Evanston, Illinois, over the weekend and then taking a rest day on Monday.

“We’re gonna work on [everything],” Cooper said. “Wednesday will be the first practice day in a while where we can really work on things.”

The team plans to work on mixing up its looks at the plate, improving on stopping opposing team’s runners and going over plays with its middle infielders.

Cooper said there’s no “secret sauce” or “secret formula” for his team, and they must simply stay true to their approach.

Purdue will not be an easy out for Penn State, entering with an impressive 21-7 record and coming off 36 total runs scored in its series against Indiana last weekend.

Where the Nittany Lions lack in on-field results, it makes up for it with the heart it shows every time they take the diamond.

“They dug deep,” Cooper said. “They showed they have pride in themselves and in each other and in playing for Penn State.”

“I hate losing, but I can handle losing when we play like that.”

