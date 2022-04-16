Like the rain that poured in waves over Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State ebbed and flowed their way to a close victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.

Though they’ve faced three Big Ten opponents before, the Nittany Lions’ 7-5 victory over Purdue is the team’s first Big Ten series win.

Without a hit, the Boilermakers managed to score two in their first at bats because of blue and white errors, passed balls and a hit batsman, as has become routine recently.

Penn State didn’t take long to respond, though. In the bottom of the first, a hit and a walk followed by a Josh Spiegel stand-up double tied things up 2-2.

A fourth inning off-the-wall triple from Jay Harry could not be followed up, leaving the shortstop stranded on third to watch two of his teammates strikeout looking.

Two singles followed by a Matt Wood bunt allowed Penn State to take the lead with an up-the-middle shot from Josh Spiegel, making it 4-2 in the fifth.

Tayven Kelley advanced to second on an error by Purdue’s center fielder in the next inning. A pitching change by Purdue brought in Logan Danzeisen, who first balked regularly then entirely collapsed on the mound, allowing Penn State a free run.

A single from Matt Wood then drove in Billy Gerlott for another insurance run, making things 6-2 in a 29-minute bottom of the sixth.

Penn State reliever Jordan Morales came in for a rough appearance, balking in one run and allowing two others before Mason Mellott shut things down at 6-5.

Jay Harry responded with a solo homer crushed over the right-center wall to give Penn State an insurance run.

Mellott ate up the meat of the Boilermaker lineup in the ninth, ending things one-two-three with two strikeouts.

Fall apart firsts

It’s been all too common this season for the Nittany Lions – sloppy starts.

In Friday’s matchup against the Boilermakers, Penn State let up an immediate five runs in the first inning, most of those allowed by errors and pitching mishaps. This placed the blue and white in a vulnerable position, attempted to claw back the whole game.

Similarly, in their match up against West Virginia, the Nittany Lions let up one in the first and six more runs two innings later, forcing them to play catch-up the whole night.

And on Easter Saturday, the blue and white allowed Purdue two free runs in the first, though it soon made things more competitive.

This habit of early unpreparedness has continually placed the Nittany Lions at the mercy of their opponents this spring, and at nearly every opportunity, these opponents have chosen to step on their paws even more.

Spiegel’s Park

It’s hard enough to get just one hit on a baseball diamond, but Penn State’s designated hitter Josh Spiegel did it four times on Saturday, going 4-5 against Purdue pitching.

The Jennette, Pennsylvania, native was responsible for four of the Nittany Lion RBIs with a double and three singles throughout the afternoon.

Spiegel, who often switches off with Matt Wood as catcher and designated hitter, bumped his batting average up to nearly .300 and rallied the team early to overcome the unearned lead given to the Boilermakers in the first.

Though he failed to get a hit or drive in a run on Friday against Purdue, Spiegel also had a hit and one RBI in Thursday's victory against the Boilermakers.

Long-acting Luensmann

Travis Luensmann, a regular Penn State starter, made one of the longest appearances of any Nittany Lion on the mound this season at a full six inning stretch.

The sophomore from Altoona, Pennsylvania, tied Tommy Molsky’s six-inning appearance against Northeastern as well as his own six-inning stretch against Maine in February, giving up no earned runs and striking out six.

This lengthy, successful pitching stretch is opposed to the generally short appearances head coach Rob Cooper sets out for his men on the mound.

Though relievers Steven Miller and Jordan Morales briefly struggled to maintain the starter’s work, Mason Mellott brought things to a close to give Luensmann his sixth season win.

