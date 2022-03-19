After a three-hour weather-induced delay, Penn State took the field on Saturday looking to pick up a third straight victory, and a second straight over the visiting Milwaukee Panthers.

Penn State came out on top with a 4-3 victory led by strong pitching performances.

Freshman Tommy Molsky got the nod for his fifth start of the season, still searching for his first win despite some solid performances from the mound.

On the other side, it was Nick Gilhaus getting the start for Milwaukee. Both pitchers started strong, but ran into trouble as the game progressed.

It was Kyle Hannon who broke the tie, with an RBI triple to left that scored Billy Gerlott in the second inning, the only hit allowed by either pitcher through the first two frames.

In the third, Cole Bartels singled up the middle, bringing in Jay Harry for the Nittany Lions’ second run of the game.

Milwaukee scored two, after an error, hit by pitch, and walk loaded the bases, before a passed ball allowed a pair of runners to cross the plate in the fourth.

Milwaukee’s first hit of the game, a single by Zach Nogalski, brought in a third run to give the Panthers the lead.

Penn State responded in the bottom half of the inning, starting with a walk from Josh Spiegel and ensuing singles from Ben Kailher and Jay Harry which tied the game.

Matt Wood walked to load the bases, and a sacrifice fly from Piacentino brought in an additional run, giving Penn state a 4-3 lead.

That score would hold, as Penn State took Game 2.

Molsky magic

The Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native had a great day on the mound, cruising through the first three innings of play. He got through three and one-third innings without allowing a hit before he was pulled.

He walked two and hit two batters, which led to his removal from the game, but he didn’t allow an earned run for the second time this season.

Molsky tallied three punchouts, growing his season total to 22, passing Jaden Henline (20) for second on the team behind only Travis Luensmann (32).

A series of events allowed Milwaukee to tie the game at two apiece, so Molsky will still be searching for his first win this season the next time he takes the mound.

Dodgeball

Usually batters hit pitches, but in some cases, pitches hit batters. In Saturday's game, there were six instances of a hit-by-pitch, and in some cases it led to runs being scored.

In the third inning, Molsky hit Ty Olejnik, the first of the bunch.

In the bottom of the inning, both Harry and Billy Gerlott were beaned. Harry would go on to score an unearned run for Penn State.

In the following inning, Milwaukee’s Mark Connelly was hit by a pitch, and he too crossed the plate representing a tying run.

Harry was hit for the second time in the sixth, trading another bruise for a free base.

In the ninth, Zach Nogalski was hit, bringing the total to six.

Hometown heroes

A plethora of Pennsylvania natives led the way for Penn State in its victory.

Molsky, Jordan Morales, and Steven Miller all had strong outings on the mound, allowing no earned runs in six innings.

Molsky handled the first three innings, navigating through the Panther lineup without allowing a hit.

Morales pitched two innings in relief, giving up one hit, a walk, and no runs.

Miller came in with one out in the sixth, and took Penn State to the finish line, striking out seven Panthers along the way.

Offensively, Harrisburg native Hannon had an RBI triple, the team's only extra-base hit of the game.

