Penn State and Delaware State both rode losing streaks into Thursday night's clash at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Nittany Lions were able to end theirs, however, with a 7-2 victory over the Hornets.

Junior right-hander Jaden Henline got the starting nod in the first game of a three-game set against Delaware State. Senior righty Jaden Haddaway got the start for the Hornets.

The Hornets came into the series with a record of 6-20, having lost five in a row. The Nittany Lions came into the series with a record of 14-11, having lost three in a row.

Delaware State came storming out of the gates to start the game, scoring two runs on three hits to take the lead.

Penn State was able to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning on a wild pitch that allowed junior Jay Harry to score from third base.

That would be the only run the Nittany Lions were able to notch in the inning to make the score 2-1 in favor of the Hornets.

Heddaway was able to go five and two-thirds innings for the Hornets until being relieved by junior right-hander Evan Harris.

The Nittany Lions were able to notch another run on the scoreboard on a ground ball hit by Grant Norris to third base that allowed Harry to score once more to tie the game at two apiece.

Penn State was able to get the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs and senior Tayven Kelley at the plate. However, the Nittany Lions were unable to capitalize on this opportunity as Kelley struck out swinging on a pitch in the dirt from Harris.

Graduate senior Steven Miller started off the seventh inning for the Nittany Lions in relief of Henline. Henline was able to go six innings and allowed two runs in total, one of which was earned.

Miller was fresh off a seven-inning relief performance against Indiana on April 2 where he didn’t allow a single run to score in a 4-1 loss for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State was able to get the offense off to a hot start in the bottom of the seventh inning with a leadoff walk from redshirt junior Tyson Cooper followed by a rocket line drive by junior Kyle Hannon between first and second base.

Hannon, who leads the Big Ten in stolen bases, has been in a slump for the Nittany Lions as of late, with his average dropping below .285.

Delaware State walked the bases loaded with no outs and Harry coming to the plate. Harry was able to knock in a run for the Nittany Lions on a fielder’s choice to second base that scored Tyson Cooper from third.

The Nittany Lions were able to get another run on the board on another fielder’s choice by Josh Spiegel that scored Hannon from third to increase the Nittany Lions’ lead to 4-2.

Grant Norris then drove in Thomas Bramley from third on a deep triple to center field to add even more insurance for the Nittany Lions and make the score 5-2 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

After this three-run scoring burst from the Nittany Lions, Evan Harris was pulled from the game in favor of freshman right-hander Hunter Thompson.

Freshman Bobby Marsh drove in another run in the inning on a line drive to center field which scored Spiegel to make the score 6-2.

Penn State was able to end its three-game losing streak in a 7-2 win to improve its record on the year to 15-11.

The game was a vast improvement for the pitching and defense for the Nittany Lions compared to the last two games, where they allowed a total of 39 runs against Indiana and Bucknell at home.

