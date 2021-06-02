Though the 2020 season lasted just 15 games for Penn State, it put together an impressive 10-5 record, which had fans excited about the team's possibilities coming into the new season.

The Nittany Lions finished their shortened season with a team ERA of 2.16 and a 97% success rate when stealing bases, two numbers that had coach Rob Cooper’s squad looking like one of the best in the Big Ten.

Now with the 2021 season in the books, and a disappointing 18-24 record to show for it, it’s time to look back at where the Nittany Lions had success and where they fell short.

Inconsistent pitching

Despite putting up impressive numbers in 2020, Penn State’s pitching staff couldn’t be relied on to post similar numbers this season. Penn State finished eighth in the Big Ten with a 5.31 team ERA.

The Nittany Lions’ starting rotation relied heavily on a trio of juniors this spring in Kyle Virbitsky, Bailey Dees and Conor Larkin. They were the only pitchers to throw more than 60 innings.

While Virbitsky finished with a team-high 88 strikeouts in 77.2 innings of work, Dees and Larkin both finished with an ERA above five and struggled to replicate their success from the previous season.

The bullpen also saw struggles, as the three most-used relievers each had an ERA above 4.5.

For the Nittany Lions to improve in 2022, they will need to be able to rely on their pitchers limiting damage more often.

Uncomfortable away from home

A major theme for Penn State in 2021 was its inability to win games on the road, posting a 6-13 record away from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

A large portion of the Nittany Lions’ 13 road losses came consecutively and piled up as the season went on.

In a four-game series in March with the Indiana Hoosiers, Penn State was swept and outscored 23-8.

Before that series, the Nittany Lions split their season-opening series with Northwestern and were looking for momentum to kick off the year.

Instead, being swept at the hands of Indiana forced Penn State to try and climb out of a hole all season.

In similar fashion, the Nittany Lions dropped five of their last seven road games against Iowa, Illinois and Purdue.

Blue and white pitchers surrendered 7.8 runs per game in the stretch, missing an opportunity to end the year on a positive note.

Young standouts

Although the Nittany Lions experienced their fair share of shortcomings in 2021, the exciting young talent on this team can’t go unnoticed.

Cooper had more than 10 freshmen contribute in significant ways this season, an encouraging sign for a club that’s been vying for its first winning record since 2016.

This crop of young talent is led by outfielder Johnny Piacentino, who started all 42 games for the Nittany Lions and finished with a team-high .875 OPS.

Piacentino’s ability to generate runs, combined with the talented catching duo of Matt Wood and Josh Spiegel, could be the offensive backbone of this team for the next few years. True freshman shortstop Jay Harry added his fair share of offense as well, finishing fifth on the team with 38 hits and starting every game.

Throw in the fact that pitchers Jaden Henline and Logan Evans received consistent innings, and Penn State could have the pieces in place to improve sooner rather than later.

