Penn State posted a statement win over No. 23 Maryland on Saturday, but in the final leg of the three-game series — the Terrapins came back for vengeance.

The Nittany Lions dropped Sunday’s road matchup in a 7-2 decision against Maryland.

A sloppy start for the Penn State defense allowed the Terrapins to take the early advantage. Despite going hitless in the first inning, Maryland took a 1-0 lead.

The Nittany Lions came right back in the second inning when Cole Bartels hammered his second career home run to right-center field, tying the game at 1-1.

The long-balls kept coming in the bottom of the second, as Kevin Keister jacked a two-run shot to right-field to make it 3-1.

Maryland blew the doors open in the fourth inning, starting with an RBI single for Luke Shliger. Two batters later, Nick Lorusso sent a three-run homer past the right-field wall, stretching the Terp lead to 7-1.

After three straight scoreless innings, the blue and white got a spark in the eighth inning working against the Terrapin bullpen. A double from C.J. Pittaro started the momentum, later reaching home to make it 7-2.

A key strikeout from reliever Nigel Belgrave stopped the Penn State scoring threat, keeping it a five-run lead.

The blue and white couldn’t muster anything in the ninth, dropping the game and the series to Maryland.

Sleeping lions

The blue and white stumbled out of the gates in the rubber match, spotting Maryland several bases in the early going.

Starting pitcher Tommy Molsky struggled with his control early, beaning three batters, throwing two wild pitches and missing the target on a pick-off attempt to second base.

Relief pitcher Jordan Morales was called for a balk in the fourth inning, advancing another Maryland runner. The La Salle transfer would walk two more runners before his day was done.

Chase Renner would hit Maxwell Costes in the seventh inning, making it four hit-by-pitches on the afternoon.

By the game’s end, Penn State’s defense had surrendered 10 unearned bases and allowed Maryland to take the game with relative ease.

Swing and a miss

It wasn’t a matter of bad hitting for Penn State, but rather the work of a one-man wrecking crew named Jason Savacool.

The sophomore pitcher was a K machine Sunday, striking out 13 Penn State batters in seven innings.

Each name in the blue and white batting order was struck out at least once, with Billy Gerlott and Johnny Piacentino whiffing three times each.

The Nittany Lions enjoyed some success against Maryland’s bullpen during the three-game series, but the starting pitchers were a roadblock for the visitors.

Power hitters

Not even the persistent wind at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium could stop the power bats this weekend.

Maryland’s Bobby Zmarzlak and Chris Alleyne went yard in the Terp’s 8-4 victory on Friday, while Johnny Piacentino had a homer in Penn State’s victory on Saturday.

There was no lack of power in the rubber match, either, as both teams hit a long ball Sunday afternoon.

The deep hitting is a positive sign for the blue and white, who have hit four home runs in six Big Ten matchups this season.

