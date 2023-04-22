On a chilly Saturday night, Penn State faced off against Ohio State at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m., but got delayed until 7 p.m. due to rainy weather conditions.

The delay didn’t impact the blue and white’s offense, as the team fought to a 7-2 victory to clinch the series.

The Nittany Lions came into the game fresh off a game in which they steamrolled the Buckeyes 10-3 and Ohio State was never really close in the game the entire way.

Senior left-hander Jordan Morales got the starting nod for the Nittany Lions. Morales was able to go three innings for the Nittany Lions, allowing zero hits and no runs to cross the plate.

Junior left-hander Isaiah Coupet got the start for the Buckeyes. Coupet came into the game having an ERA of 3.82 through 37 and two-thirds innings pitched.

The blue and white was able to get off to an early lead against the Buckeyes 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

After giving the Buckeyes five innings of work, coach Bill Mosiello pulled Coupet from the game in favor of graduate senior right-hander Nolan Clegg.

Coach Rob Cooper sent junior right-hander Travis Luensmann out to pitch for the Nittany Lions for the beginning of the fourth inning.

Luensmann gave the Nittany Lions valuable innings throughout the game, only allowing two runs to cross the plate.

After pitching one and two-thirds innings and allowing two runs to cross the plate, Nolan Clegg was pulled from the game in favor of sophomore left-hander Jaylen Jones.

Going into the seventh inning, the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions were knotted at two apiece.

Penn State was able to load the bases with two outs in the inning. Redshirt senior Josh Spiegel was able to drive in a run on a five-pitch walk to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Graduate senior catcher Thomas Bramley was then able to drive in two runs for the blue and white on a single to right field between first and second base to drive in junior shortstop Jay Harry from third base and junior second baseman Kyle Hannon from second base.

Jaylen Jones was pulled from the game after allowing three runs to cross the plate. He was replaced by graduate senior right-hander Will Pfennig.

The Nittany Lions were able to keep the two-out rally going on a line-drive single to center field off the bat of senior center fielder Johnny Piacentino which scored Josh Spiegel from second base.

After the hit from Piacentino, freshman designated hitter Bobby Marsh singled to left field to bring in Thomas Bramley from second base.

Junior right-hander Josh Timmerman was sent out to pitch for the Buckeyes in the eighth inning. He was able to give them a clean inning, not allowing any runs to cross the board.

After allowing two runners to get on base, Travis Luensmann was pulled from the game in favor of graduate senior right-hander Steven Miller.

Miller has become a solid starter for Penn State as of late. Besides a hiccup against Purdue in which he allowed four runs to cross the plate, Miller has been lights out, having allowed only one earned run through 17 and one-third innings of work.

Miller was able to close out the game without allowing a single run to cross the plate for the Nittany Lions.

The game ended on a play where junior right fielder Billy Gerlott made a catch in foul territory where he flipped into his own team’s bullpen to get the final out of the game.

Penn State was able to win the game on the back of its dominant seventh inning offensive explosion to take their first Big Ten series of the year.

The blue and white look to complete the series sweep against the Buckeyes in their game Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Buckeyes.

