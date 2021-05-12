Penn State baseball has altered its schedule for the upcoming weekend.

The Nittany Lions will play Rutgers in a four-game series at home starting Friday and ending on Monday, according to a release from the university.

The contests on Friday and Monday will start at 2 p.m. while those on Saturday and Sunday will begin at 1 p.m.

Penn State was originally scheduled to play both Minnesota and Rutgers in separate two-game sets, but the universities agreed upon the changes after health and safety concerns in the Minnesota program.

Penn State is set to play Minnesota on May 29 and May 30.

