After the season came to a close, a Penn State player gained some Big Ten praise.

Catcher Matt Wood was selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team for his performance in the 2021 season. He is listed on the team as a designated hitter.

Wood finished off the season with a .295 batting average and slugged four home runs.

The Gibsonia, Pennsylvania also led the blue and white with 19 walks on the season.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Penn State baseball splits doubleheader to close season Penn State split its final two games of the season with a loss to Purdue and a win over Minn…