After the season came to a close, a Penn State player gained some Big Ten praise.

Catcher Matt Wood was selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team for his performance in the 2021 season. He is listed on the team as a designated hitter.

Wood finished off the season with a .295 batting average and slugged four home runs.

The Gibsonia, Pennsylvania also led the blue and white with 19 walks on the season.

