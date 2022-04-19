Penn State was riding high after its first Big Ten series win, but it’ll need to refocus sooner rather than later.

The Nittany Lions are set to host Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday before traveling to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota.

Luckily for the blue and white, this could provide the team’s best chance of sweeping a week of games all season.

With its two opponents sitting at a combined 19-44 on the season, Penn State should be favored in every one of its four matchups.

With that being said, baseball is a game hard to predict.

If coach Rob Cooper sells out to win one game, it could hurt his team’s chance at securing ensuing wins.

Here’s a look at how the Nittany Lions stack up with the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers ahead of this week’s contests.

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Boasting a 9-21 record, Mount St. Mary’s has struggled to find consistent success more than halfway through its season.

The NEC member has lost its last four games and was recently swept by conference-leading Fairleigh Dickinson at home.

After surrendering a mind-boggling 48 runs across those three losses, the Mountaineers’ current 7.43 ERA is currently poor enough to tie for 258th in the country through games on April 14.

To draw a relevant comparison, the Nittany Lions put up 24 runs in three games against a Purdue team ranked 113th in the same category, boasting a 5.11 ERA.

The blue and white shouldn't have trouble putting up runs against a team that struggles so mightily on the bump.

Expect junior catcher Matt Wood, who leads the Big Ten in batting average, to extend his 15-game hit streak on Wednesday against the Mountaineers.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Penn State will face the Big Ten’s bottom feeder when it travels to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Minnesota sits last in conference play, holding a 1-8 record after its first three Big Ten series.

The Gophers will play a warm-up game against 7-21 St. Thomas on Tuesday before welcoming Penn State on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The 10-23 squad last took the field in Iowa City, where it was swept by Iowa in mostly dominant fashion.

The maroon and gold scored just seven runs against the Hawkeyes while giving up 20 over three contests.

Ranking second-to-last in both team batting average and ERA in the conference, it’s hard to find where Minnesota’s real strength lies.

One obvious strength for both teams, though, is the man anchoring things down behind home plate.

While Penn State has the standout aforementioned Wood, Minnesota’s top backstop has been impressive in his own right this year.

Redshirt senior Jack Kelly ranks third in the Big Ten in slugging, a metric he slightly edges Wood in, and fourth in OPS, a metric he slightly trails his fellow catcher in.

On the throwing side, watch out for a potential pitching matchup between Minnesota's Sam Ireland and Penn State’s Travis Luensmann.

Ireland has struggled over his last two starts, surrendering 11 total earned runs, but he boasted an impressive 2.79 ERA through his first seven appearances.

On the other hand, Luensmann had what Cooper said was his best start of the season in his last outing against Purdue, a six-inning performance in which he surrendered no earned runs.

From a team standpoint, the three-game matchup with Minnesota could hold massive implications for Penn State’s Big Ten Tournament hopes, currently sitting as the six seed with four conference series left.

A series win seems imperative while a sweep could prove huge for the Nittany Lions, who’ve played three more games more than Nebraska and Northwestern tied in the five spot.

