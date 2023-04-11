Penn State faced off against rival West Virginia on Tuesday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Nittany Lions struggled out of the tunnel, but a massive seven-run sixth inning allowed them to scoot by the Mountaineers 11-6.

Redshirt freshman right-hander Ben DeMell earned his third-career start for the Nittany Lions.

Sophomore right-hander Grant Siegel got the nod for the Mountaineers. Coming into the game, Siegel had compiled an ERA of 7.09 through 26 and two-thirds innings.

West Virginia got off to a hot start in the first inning, scoring first to take a 1-0 lead. Sophomore leadoff hitter JJ Wetherholt doubled for the Mountaineers, and junior Landon Wallace drove him in on a single to right field.

Penn State was able to get a runner on third base with one out in the inning, but it was unable to capitalize due to redshirt senior Josh Spiegel grounding into a 4-6-3 double play.

The Mountaineers were able to scratch two more runs on the board in the second inning to increase their lead to 3-0.

Junior outfielder Braden Barry scored on a fielder's choice from freshman catcher Logan Sauve, who then scored on a wild pitch from DeMell.

DeMell was pulled out of the game after just two and two-thirds innings of work after allowing another run to cross the plate.

DeMell was relieved by senior left-hander Ryan Partridge in his 10th appearance of the year for the Nittany Lions.

Partridge was able to pitch through the fourth inning before being relieved by sophomore Tommy Molsky in the top of the fifth.

Partridge finished his day having pitched one and one-third innings, allowing a single run to cross the plate.

Freshman left-hander Maxx Yehl came in the game for the Mountaineers in the bottom of the fourth in relief of Siegel.

In the bottom of the fifth, West Virginia began digging through its bullpen, burning through seven different arms in the final three innings.

The Nittany Lions were able to get the goose egg off the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning on a double down the right-field line from freshman Bobby Marsh to drive in graduate transfer Thomas Bramley from second base.

The blue and white got the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, where Grant Norris came up clutch with a stand-up double over the top of redshirt senior right fielder Caleb McNeely’s head to drive in two runs to decrease the West Virginia lead to 6-3.

After hitting junior Billy Gerlott, Noah Short was relieved by freshman left-hander Cole Fehrman.

Fehrman walked senior infielder Ben Kailher which drove in another run for the Nittany Lions to decrease the Mountaineer lead to 6-4.

After walking Kailher, Fehrman was pulled from the game in favor of redshirt freshman right-hander David Hagaman. Hagaman was West Virginia’s seventh pitcher of the game through just six innings.

Hagaman struck out senior center fielder Tayven Kelley before having to face junior second baseman Kyle Hannon.

Hannon made weak contact down the first- base line, but the Big Ten’s stolen-bases leader was able to fluster Hagaman, who was fielding the ball, enough that he overthrew the ball past first baseman Grant Hussey and into right field.

This allowed Spiegel, Norris, Gerlott to score. In a wild sequence, Hannon was able to score on an errant throw to try to get him out at third base.

As Hannon slid head first into home plate, an already energetic Dollar Dog Night crowd erupted into a deafening cheer in praise of the Nittany Lions taking the lead 8-6.

After getting one out in the seventh, Molsky was relieved in favor of sophomore left-hander Anthony Steele. Steele got the Nittany Lions out of the seventh inning without allowing a Mountaineer run.

This proved to be a mistake, as junior shortstop Jay Harry led off the inning with a homer to right-center field to increase the Penn State lead to 9-6.

The blue and white recorded two more runs on the board on a bloop hit into no man’s land in shallow left field from redshirt junior right fielder Tyson Cooper.

After pitching one inning, Steele was relieved by sophomore right-hander Connor Throneberry midway through the top of the eighth inning.

Throneberry got the Nittany Lions out of the eighth inning without allowing a run to cross the plate, which held the Penn State lead at 11-6.

Junior right-hander Carlson Reed entered into the game at the bottom of the eighth inning for the Mountaineers. Reed was coach Randy Mazey’s ninth pitcher of the game.

Reed delivered a scoreless eighth inning for the Mountaineers.

Coach Rob Cooper sent out graduate senior right-hander Steven Miller for the ninth inning to finish the game for the Nittany Lions.

Miller has been uber consistent for the blue and white as of late, having not allowed a single run to score since the team’s March 26 matchup against Michigan.

Miller struck out the side for the Nittany Lions in a way that was emblematic of the way the Nittany Lions dominated the second half of the game.

The game is definitely Penn State’s best win since its first win this season at Miami back in February. The win also improves Penn State’s win streak to four before it travels to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face Purdue this weekend.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

+2 Daniel Ouderkirk shines in bounce-back performance as Penn State stomps Delaware State If anything could be considered as a takeaway from Penn State’s most recent series against D…