Penn State was unable to come back from a seven run deficit in a loss to Illinois Saturday.

The Nittany Lions lost to the Fighting Illini 14-8 in a game where starting pitcher Conor Larkin struggled mightily on the mound.

The Illini were able to capitalize on the struggles of Larkin early. On just the second pitch of the game for Illinois' offense, center fielder Taylor Jackson hit a home run to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Larkin would proceed to load the bases before giving up a couple of free runs to Illinois on a hit by pitch and a walk. After one inning, Larkin had already thrown 41 pitches and given up three runs.

Reliever Logan Evans replaced Larkin in the second inning after the righty put runners on the corners with one out. Evans allowed just one run as Illinois extended its lead to 4-0.

Penn State was able to get a couple of runs back in the third and fourth innings thanks to RBI singles from Matt Wood and Josh Spiegel. The Nittany Lions made it 4-3 after a fielding error allowed Spiegel to score.

Things fell apart for Penn State in the bottom of the fourth. After Evans put two runners on base, he was replaced by left-hander Tyler Shingledecker.

Shingledecker allowed his two inherited runners to score and was only able to register one out before giving up a grand slam in the fourth. Steven Miller replaced Shingledecker and was able to strike out the first four batters he faced.

Johnny Piacentino cut the deficit to five with a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Gavin Homer hit a two-run homer of his own in the seventh to make it 10-7.

Illinois’ lead continued to dwindle as Piacentino’s infield single in the seventh made it 10-8, but Illinois quickly got the run back thanks to a lead-off home run off of reliever Hutch Gagnon in the bottom of the inning.

Illinois put the game away thanks to three late runs off of reliever Jared Freilich, including a two-run home run.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s 14-8 loss.

Larkin off his game

Larkin threw his worst outing of the season Saturday.

In just one inning of work, Larkin threw 56 pitches and gave up four runs on three hits, four walks and a hit by pitch. All nine batters in the Illinois lineup faced Penn State’s starter in the first inning.

Larkin struggled with control throughout and fell behind often to Illinois batters. Larkin registered his second-highest walk total and tied his lowest strikeout total of the season, as he walked four and struck out one.

Saturday was Larkin’s shortest outing of the season, easily beating his previous low of four innings.

Freshmen fuel offense

Piacentino, Harry, Wood and Spiegel did their best to get on base for Penn State Saturday.

The first-year Nittany Lions scored six of Penn State’s eight runs and registered five of its seven RBIs.

The hitters went a combined 8-for-18 on the day and registered three of their team’s four extra base hits. Piacentino led the way with a double and a two-run home run on the night.

Shingledecker struggles in relief

Shingledecker was far from dominant against Illini batters.

In just one-third of an inning of work, the lefty allowed six runs to cross the plate, four of which were charged to his ERA.

Shingledecker walked one batter, hit one and gave up hits to two, including a grand slam that gave Illinois a lead it would never relinquish.

Shingledecker gave up more runs in three less innings than his last outing, a start on May 17.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State baseball blown out by Illinois in series opener In the series opener at Urbana-Champaign, Penn State couldn’t get much going against the home team.