Penn State's game against Georgetown was canceled Friday night due to inclement weather.
The Nittany Lions have yet to play a home game, as their contest against Navy which was previously scheduled for Wednesday was also canceled.
Update: Tonight's game has been canceled due to inclement weather.Still scheduled to play one game on Saturday (1 p.m.) and one game on Sunday (noon)➡️ https://t.co/a3FoPGIPpH#WeAre https://t.co/97ngQoiulT— Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 17, 2023
The remaining two games of the series are still scheduled to take place as normal.
The blue and white will resume action on Saturday at 1 p.m. and again on Sunday at noon.
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE
The blue and white is coming home to State College for its first home series of the season f…