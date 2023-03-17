Penn State's game against Georgetown was canceled Friday night due to inclement weather.

The Nittany Lions have yet to play a home game, as their contest against Navy which was previously scheduled for Wednesday was also canceled.

Update: Tonight's game has been canceled due to inclement weather.Still scheduled to play one game on Saturday (1 p.m.) and one game on Sunday (noon)

The remaining two games of the series are still scheduled to take place as normal.

The blue and white will resume action on Saturday at 1 p.m. and again on Sunday at noon.

