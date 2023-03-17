Baseball vs. Bucknell, Spiegel

Catcher Josh Spiegel (41) swings at a pitch during Penn State's game against Bucknell at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2022. The Bison defeated the Nittany Lions 8-7.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State's game against Georgetown was canceled Friday night due to inclement weather.

The Nittany Lions have yet to play a home game, as their contest against Navy which was previously scheduled for Wednesday was also canceled.

The remaining two games of the series are still scheduled to take place as normal.

The blue and white will resume action on Saturday at 1 p.m. and again on Sunday at noon.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags