Penn State's series finale against Omaha was canceled Sunday.
The Nittany Lions were down 1-0 in the top of the second before a rain delay halted play.
Today's game has been officially rained out.We'll be back at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park next weekend for a three-game series vs. Michigan State.#WeAre— Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 1, 2022
The ensuing cancellation was announced half an hour later.
The blue and white won the Omaha series 2-0, with victories on both Friday and Saturday.
Penn State baseball uses strong outing from Jordan Morales, underdog mentality to fuel third straight win
When Penn State lost three starting pitchers, Conor Larkin, Bailey Dees and Kyle Virbitsky, …