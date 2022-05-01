Baseball April 26 (Bucknell)

Penn State baseball team hosted Bucknell University at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, PA on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Penn State fell to Bucknell 7-8.

 Casey Loughlin

Penn State's series finale against Omaha was canceled Sunday.

The Nittany Lions were down 1-0 in the top of the second before a rain delay  halted play.

The ensuing cancellation was announced half an hour later. 

The blue and white won the Omaha series 2-0, with victories on both Friday and Saturday. 

