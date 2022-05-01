Penn State's series finale against Omaha was canceled Sunday.

The Nittany Lions were down 1-0 in the top of the second before a rain delay halted play.

Today's game has been officially rained out.We'll be back at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park next weekend for a three-game series vs. Michigan State.#WeAre — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 1, 2022

The ensuing cancellation was announced half an hour later.

The blue and white won the Omaha series 2-0, with victories on both Friday and Saturday.