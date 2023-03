The Iron Lions will have to wait a little longer to hit home turf.

Penn State announced that its game against Navy will be cancelled on March 15 due to poor field conditions.

The blue and white will not make up the game against the Midshipmen.

After a 9-5 start to the season and going 3-3 in its last three contests, the blue and white look to get back on track against the Hoyas.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Penn State baseball's series finale against Brown called off due to expected rain Penn State’s series finale against Brown has been cancelled due to rain that is expected in …