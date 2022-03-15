Penn State Baseball vs Maryland, Cooper (4)

 Ernesto Estremera JR

Penn State will have to wait even longer for its home opener.

The blue and white's clash with Niagara, originally scheduled March 16, has been canceled due to recent weather and poor field conditions.

This is the second straight game to be canceled due to the elements, with Tuesday's matchup against Niagara being canceled as well.

The Nittany Lions will be back in action Friday when they kick off a three-game weekend series against Milwaukee.

