Penn State will have to wait even longer for its home opener.

The blue and white's clash with Niagara, originally scheduled March 16, has been canceled due to recent weather and poor field conditions.

🚨Schedule Update🚨Unfortunately, due to field conditions, resulting from snow, we won't be able to play our game tomorrow vs. Niagara.Our home opener is now scheduled for Friday vs. Milwaukee as we begin a three-game series.➡️ https://t.co/CpgiaaNJ0k#WeAre pic.twitter.com/rc6Eg2T9wn — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 15, 2022

This is the second straight game to be canceled due to the elements, with Tuesday's matchup against Niagara being canceled as well.

The Nittany Lions will be back in action Friday when they kick off a three-game weekend series against Milwaukee.

