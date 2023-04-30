The team has announced sunday afternoon's matchup vs the Iowa Hawkeyes has been canceled due to heavy rain and field conditions.

Today's game against Iowa has been canceled due to rainy conditions. Nittany Lions split the DH with the Hawkeyes yesterday.Penn State travels to Rutgers next weekend.➡️ https://t.co/H6vKYzCP6V#WeAre pic.twitter.com/mn5OOFHRxL — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) April 30, 2023

The Nittany Lions split the series 1-1 after a hard-fought doubleheader, losing Game 1 to the Hawkeyes 9-6 and winning the second with an impressive 8-4 score.

Penn State is back in action next Friday, May 5 against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

