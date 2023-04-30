Penn State Baseball vs. Ohio State, Josh Spiegel Out

Penn State infielder Josh Spiegel (41) makes an out during the baseball game against Ohio State at Medlar Field on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 7-2.

The team has announced sunday afternoon's matchup vs the Iowa Hawkeyes has been canceled due to heavy rain and field conditions.

The Nittany Lions split the series 1-1 after a hard-fought doubleheader, losing Game 1 to the Hawkeyes 9-6 and winning the second with an impressive 8-4 score.

Penn State is back in action next Friday, May 5 against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

