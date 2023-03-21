With a hint of spring in the air, Penn State battled Binghamton for the first time since 2019 in a Thursday matinee, burying the Bearcats behind an offensive explosion.

Facing off against a Binghamton program which have been to four NCAA Regionals since 2009 including an appearance last season, Ben DeMell toed the rubber for his first career start in a Nittany Lions uniform, dominating the Bearcats in route to a 15-1 win.

As Big Ten action looms large with the Michigan Wolverines on the horizon this weekend, DeMell followed a career best four and one-third shutout innings against Brown with three and two-thirds and just one run.

“I'm just trying to bear down and I'm not trying to do too much at the same time,” DeMell said. “I just stick to what I know I can do and stay within my limits and throw strikes.”

With the long ball leading the way, a three-run home run from sophomore first baseman Anthony Steele and a solo shot from junior infielder Kyle Hannon gave Penn State the edge. En route to a 14-run win, the Nittany Lions took advantage of a six-run seventh inning.

“I mean it's the kind of offensive team that I know we can be,” coach Rob Cooper said.” We’re consistent because we've got grinders in the lineup and you know when you can do that, you gotta shot to be good.”

Improving to 12-5 on the season, the Nittany Lions were able to tackle a Binghamton lineup that was hitting .299 as a team heading into the contest. Despite being led by junior outfielder Tommy Reifler who ranked tied for 10th nationally in batting average with a .462 mark, the Bearcats were silenced by the blue and white pitching staff.

After a 10-pitch top of the first inning from DeMell, Hannon reached third after a walk, steal and a balk from freshman right-hander Dan McAliney. However, senior outfielder Johnny Piacentino was unable to bring him in with two outs, keeping the score knotted at zero.

Binghamton posted its first threat of the contest in the top of the second, working three consecutive singles to load the bases with no outs. With his back against the wall, DeMell retired the bottom three hitters in the Bearcats’ order courtesy of a spectacular catch by junior outfielder Billy Gerlott, who ranged into the right-field corner to make a catch near the wall.

For the second straight inning, the Bearcats pieced together three singles to load the bases once again. Attacking DeMell early in the count, Binghamton scampered across its first run from a sacrifice fly by sophomore infielder Devan Bade who gave the road squad a 1-0 lead after three and a half innings.

With the Nittany Lions looking to get some momentum against McAliney who stifled the blue and white through two innings, senior infielder Ben Kailher mashed one into the left-field corner, reaching with a double. After reaching third with two outs, McAliney threw one to the backstop, allowing Kailher to score and tie the contest at 1-1 after three innings.

As DeMell retired a pair of Bearcats in the top of the fourth, Cooper turned to the bullpen, bringing in senior left-hander Ryan Partridge who made his sixth appearance of the season. Partridge made fast work of senior outfielder Cavan Tully with a strikeout to end the top of the fourth.

With freshman righty Andrew Fingleton relieving McAliney in the bottom of the fourth, the Nittany Lions jumped out to their first lead of the contest courtesy of a three-run blast by Steele, who launched his first long ball of the season to give Penn State a 4-1 lead.

“All glory to God first and foremost, he lets me be out here every day with this awesome team,” Steele said. “We worked a lot over this last week of me getting into my lower half and just getting a little wider stance and just being smooth and calm in the box so all that preparation went into today.”

After a scoreless frame in the top of the fifth with a pair of strikeouts from Partridge, the home run parade continued at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as Hannon blasted one over the center-field wall for his fifth home run of the season, providing Penn State a 5-1 lead after five innings of action.

As Partridge allowed back-to-back walks to start the sixth, sophomore Connor Throneberry entered and dialed up a ground ball that junior shortstop Jay Harry turned into a 6-3 double play, ending the threat to keep the Nittany Lions ahead by four.

Bearcats senior first baseman Kevin Gsell made his presence felt throughout the contest, blasting a double down the right-field line to record his fourth hit. Despite Binghamton posting runners on second and third, Throneberry squandered the scoring chance.

With the Bearcats’ third pitcher in the ball game, the Nittany Lions capitalized with runners on second and third as Harry stroked a double to right, plating Kailher. As graduate student utilityman Thomas Bramley scored on a wild pitch, Binghamton bench boss Tim Sinicki turned to his fourth reliever of the contest.

Penn State continued to push the envelope in the bottom of the seventh as Piacentino drove in a pair of Nittany Lions. After Steele’s fourth RBI of the game, redshirt junior Tyson Cooper was driven in by his brother Jake, establishing the Cooper connection to give Penn State an 11-1 lead after seven innings.

As bench players received at-bats later in the contest, freshman infielder Ty Torti recorded his first career hit in the blue and white as junior infielder C.J. Pittaro drove in sophomore Derek Cease to put Penn State up 12-1. With the bases loaded, senior outfielder Tayven Kelley blasted one into the right-center gap, clearing the loaded bases to go up 15-1 in the eighth.

Following a dominant day at the plate, Steele shut the door on the Bearcats, retiring Binghamton quickly to put an end to the contest.

