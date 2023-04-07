After losing its last three games, Penn State faced Delaware State on Thursday night in the first of a three-game pre-Easter series.

The Hornets allowed 57 runs in their previous three-game series, as they were swept by conference rival Fairleigh Dickinson. However, Penn State had comparable struggles against Indiana and Bucknell, allowing 39 runs in just two games.

It was safe to say after a weekend of lackluster defense and bullpen struggles, the Nittany Lions were in great need of a hard-fought win to regroup and regain their momentum.

Delaware State struck first in Thursday night’s matchup and jumped to an early 2-0 lead after two errors by the Penn State defense. It was looking to be a repeat of the disappointing performance on Tuesday night against Bucknell.

However, starting pitcher Jaden Henline refused to let the momentum slip from his grasp.

Along with stellar defensive play from players like shortstop Jay Harry and second baseman Kyle Hannon, the Nittany Lions went on to shut out the Hornets in the remaining eight innings of the ball game.

Henline pitched an impressive six-inning outing, allowing only the two runs in the first inning on three hits while recording five strikeouts and a single walk.

“We always look at the next pitch, you know?” Henline said. “So I just use any flash techniques that I’ve learned and worked on over the offseason and just trusting in my stuff. The defense definitely had my back, and the offense obviously came in the second half of the game, so I just stuck with it.”

It seemed as though Harry propelled the ball to come his way, as he recorded every out in the fourth inning, along with the first out in the fifth.

“I think we play a great defense, but it could always be better,” Coach Rob Cooper said. “You’d love to have five Jays on the infield, right? It’s because he’s dependable. He wants it hit to him.”

Cooper also tipped his hat to players like Hannon and third baseman Grant Norris, stating that the defense as a whole, especially in the infield, is slowly progressing into an elite unit.

Steven Miller was the star of the second half of the baseball game, as he stepped in to relieve Henline in the seventh inning.

The graduate student pitched the remaining three innings in shutout fashion, allowing only two Hornets on base while striking out six batters in the process.

Seeing a consistent night from the blue and white bullpen meant a lot to the pitchers and the staff, and it reaffirmed the trust they have in each other.

When asked about it postgame, Henline praised his teammates and was looking ahead to the rest of the series and the continuation of conference play.

“Like we always say, just trust in our stuff,” Henline said. “You know, we have some of the best pitchers in the Big Ten, so we just have to trust in all of our preparations that we put in every day and just let it fly when we get out there.”

The Nittany Lions have two pitchers currently in the top 10 for lowest ERA, with Henline at sixth and Travis Luensmann at 10th.

Additionally, Daniel Ouderkirk ranks fifth in total strikeouts, while Miller ranks fifth with 11 earned runs allowed.

Penn State’s defense gained a much-needed confidence boost on Thursday night backed by impressive pitching and a surging offense.

Once again, Harry and Hannon became the focal points, as they rank in the top 10 in the Big Ten in assists and double plays, along with first baseman Anthony Steele and catcher Thomas Bramley ranking in fielding percentage and putouts.

Right fielder Billy Gerlott gave credit to his teammates on both the offensive and defensive side of the diamond, as he’s noticing their hard work continue to pay off.

“Earlier in the offseason, we were training really hard just to make game-like things seem natural as if it were second nature,” Gerlott said.

“You have to trust your training and all the hardships you’ve been through. You have to know at the end of the day that you can rely on your training and believe in yourself and your teammates.”

