Penn State lost a multitude of talent across the board from last season, but the infield may have taken the biggest hit of any position group.

Among those in the infield who moved on from the program in the offseason were Parker Hendershot, Justin Williams and Gavin Homer.

While just one of those three players currently plays professional baseball, each played an important role for the Nittany Lions in 2021.

Luckily for the blue and white, it returns two important infield pieces, along with all three of its catchers.

In order to improve on a mediocre 18-24 season, coach Rob Cooper will need steady production from his returning players, in addition to freshmen showing out for their skipper.

Jay Harry

Penn State will rely on the continued improvement of one of its full-year starters from the 2021 season.

Among all returning infielders, sophomore shortstop Jay Harry ranked first in OPS, batting average and RBI during last year’s campaign.

While Harry is just a second-year player in Penn State’s program, it's not hard to see why he’s important to the squad’s future success.

The then-freshman started all 42 of the blue and white’s games in the middle infield during 2021 and was once named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

With the departures of Hendershot, Homer and Williams, Harry is the only returning player from Penn State’s starting infield from its final game of last year’s season.

The blue and white hopes its starting shortstop can continue to break out and provide consistency to the infield on both sides of the ball.

Cole Bartels

The Nittany Lions will look to a graduate utility player to provide solid infield play whenever it sees fit.

While Cole Bartels started opening day at first base, in the team’s final game the righty was in the outfield for the blue and white.

Bartels, who is entering his sixth season with Penn State, found himself on base after one-third of his at bats during his fifth-year campaign, a metric that ranked second-to-last on the team among players who qualified.

However, the sixth-year player’s strength lies in the field, where he ranked third on the team in fielding percentage in 2021, among players with at least 20 putouts, another statistic he ranked third in, gathering 142 on the season.

With the departure of Hendershot, expect the 2021 26-game starter to play more consistently for the Nittany Lions in 2022.

Incoming players

From a sixth-year player to a group of guys that have yet to see the field for Penn State, Cooper and company will look to the newcomers to help fill gaps in the infield.

The Nittany Lions have five incoming first-year players who are, at least partially, classified on its 2022 roster as infielders, along with a big-time transfer addition.

Two freshmen could start right away for Penn State at the corners of the infield, with both positions wide open thanks to departures from last season.

Third baseman Jake Cooper, son and brother of coach Rob Cooper and catcher Tyson Cooper, and first baseman Connor Throneberry are two highly ranked infielders who could follow a similar path to that of Harry.

First-years Ben DeMell and Anthony Steele could also spend time for Penn State in the infield but seem poised to focus on revamping a pitching unit that lost 10-game starters in Bailey Dees, Conor Larkin and Kyle Virbitsky.

Another incoming player Penn State can look to is sophomore transfer C.J. Pittaro, who was the No. 6 prospect from New Jersey out of high school before playing five games at Vanderbilt as a freshman, where he hit .333 in his short stint.

Catchers

On the flip side, Cooper knows what he’s getting from one group in 2022.

The catcher position will most likely deploy the two-headed monster approach it did last season, with red-shirt sophomore Tyson Cooper once again holding down the No. 3 role.

Junior Matt Wood and redshirt junior Josh Spiegel spent most of the 2021 season trading spots at designated hitter and catcher for the blue and white.

While both players finished top-five in RBIs on the team, Wood gathered one less RBI than Spiegel despite starting in one more game.

Despite this, though, it was Wood who started more games behind the plate, as evidenced by the wide margin in putouts between the two.

Wood, a second team All-Big Ten selection last season, will likely end up taking most of the reps behind the plate, with Spiegel dominating the role of designated hitter and making occasional appearances at first base.

As a result, the role of these two shouldn’t change much this season from a baseball standpoint, though their leadership role will likely increase.

