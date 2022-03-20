It was a very long Sunday afternoon for Penn State and its supporters at Lubrano Park.

The Nittany Lions were dominated in all facets of their game against Milwaukee, falling 12-0.

The visiting Panthers got off to a blistering start in the first inning, loading the bases with no outs. Third baseman Aaron Chapman got Milwaukee on the board with a two-run single, before first baseman Nate DeYoung tacked on another score with a single of his own.

Penn State would reach into its bullpen earlier than expected, pulling starting pitcher Mason Mellott after just one out. Junior Ryan Partridge then took over, limiting the damage to just one run on a sacrifice fly. After one inning, Milwaukee led 4-0.

Milwaukee kept the bats swinging in the third inning with outfielder Luke Seidel lining a ball down the third base line to drive in a run. Chapman and second baseman Mark Connelly added RBI singles to stretch the lead to 7-0.

In the fifth inning, the Panthers kept pouncing on hittable pitches from Penn State. They scored on a walk, a Connelly groundout that advanced a runner home and a two-run double from Chapman.

The sixth inning brought more scoring for Milwaukee, extending its advantage to 12-0.

The score would hold in the final three innings, as a host of bench players populated the diamond.

Here are three takeaways from Milwaukee’s beatdown of Penn State.

Exhausting the resources

The Nittany Lions looked like they had found some consistency on the mound, using just three pitchers in each of its last four outings.

Sunday, however, the Nittany Lions slipped back into their old habits.

Mellott had a difficult start, conceding four earned runs on three hits while notching just one out. His replacement, Partridge, was solid in two and two-thirds innings of action, surrendering just one hit.

From there, coach Rob Cooper opened up a revolving door of pitchers.

Next to the bump was Seneca Gregory, who only faced four batters in his appearance.

The fourth pitcher to trot out from the bullpen was sophomore Chad Rogers. He was pulled after just one inning of work, surrendering three hits, two walks and two runs.

Tanner Folds entered in the fifth inning, throwing just 13 pitches before his day was done.

Carson Kohls would follow, lasting two innings while allowing one run. In the final two innings, freshmen Chase Renner and Anthony Steele got reps at pitcher, closing out the game.

Cold bats

Compounding Penn State’s defensive struggles was a lackluster plate performance from the Nittany Lions.

The usually productive Cole Bartels, Jay Harry and Matt Wood went a combined 1-for-9 on the day.

It took the Nittany Lions until the fifth inning to get its first hit, when Billy Gerlott hit a single through the infield. The blue and white finished with just three hits.

By the time Penn State generated even a semblance of offensive momentum, Milwaukee had all but run away with the game.

Milwaukee tees off

Milwaukee let out its frustration from its previous two losses to Penn State, having a field day on the road.

It didn’t take long for things to get ugly either, as the Panthers established a healthy 4-0 lead after the first inning.

Chapman was the star of the show, racking up three hits and five RBIs. Connelly would add two RBIs of his own. In total, eight different players got a hit in the blowout game.

A combination of effective hitting and vulnerable pitching resulted in a double-digit scoring output and a feel-good flight home for the Panthers.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE