In the series opener at Urbana-Champaign, Penn State couldn’t get much going against the home team.

The Nittany Lions fell 9-0 to Illinois under the lights Friday.

After a quiet first inning, the Fighting Illini knocked in the first run of the game by way of a single into left field.

Shortly after, Illinois hit a two-run home run on a full count over the left-center wall, putting Penn State behind by three early on.

In the bottom of the fourth, Illinois struck again with an RBI single up the middle of the diamond.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, a ball off the top of the wall resulted in a safe play at the plate, giving the Fighting Illini an inside the park homerun.

Next inning, Illinois loaded the bases and hit a two-run double into left field, giving them a 7-0 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Illinois hit its third home run of the game over the left field wall, bringing two more runs home.

The bats went quiet again for Penn State in the ninth to secure the 9-0 Illinois win.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the contest.

Rough outing for Dees

Penn State starter Bailey Dees had a difficult start Friday evening.

Dees struggled to get anything going against Illinois, giving up two home runs in his start.

Normally relying on over-powering hitters, Dees was only able to strike out two batters.

Dees finished his start with five innings pitched, five earned runs, two strikeouts, eight hits, and a walk.

His season ERA now sits at 5.63.

Offense fizzles out

Penn State’s offense looked out of it Friday evening, being shut out for the fifth time this season.

Only notching five hits in the game, the blue and white struggled to piece together anything offensively.

Penn State came into the game with the Big Ten’s fourth highest batting average, yet did not put on any offensive display for the game.

Against a solid starter in Andrew Hoffman, the Nittany Lions had one of their poorest performances of the season.

Wood continues solid season

One of the few bright spots was catcher Matt Wood. He produced a multi-hit game to bring his season average to .303.

Wood, who switches between catching and being the designated hitter, has been one of the blue and white’s most reliable hitters this season.

With one of the best offenses in the Big Ten most days, Wood has emerged as a young leader for Penn State.

In the season, Wood has slugged four home runs and plated 19 runs.

