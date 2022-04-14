For the first time this season, Penn State opened a Big Ten series with a victory.

The blue and white’s offense came to play Thursday, propelling it to a 12-7 victory over Purdue.

The Boilermakers opened the scoring in the third inning with a deep triple from catcher Pablo Lanzarote. Center fielder Curtis Washington Jr. brought him home two batters later. Washington would make it home later in the inning after beating out a throw from C.J. Pittaro.

Shortstop Evan Albrecht added two more runs on a single up the middle, making it 4-0 and simultaneously ending pitcher Jaden Henline’s day.

The blue and white battled back in the bottom of the frame, loading the bases with no outs. A pair of wild pitches brought Derek Cease and Jay Harry home from third. Anthony Steele brought in one with a single and a bases loaded walk brought in the other.

The scoring kept going with a Tayven Kelley base-clearing bomb to left field to bring in three. Bartels drove in another run with a single. By the inning’s end, the Nittany Lions had a healthy 8-4 advantage.

Penn State went right back to its scoring ways, loading the bases again. A double-play hit by Steele brought one runner home, followed by a two-run jack from Josh Spiegel to extend the lead to 11-4.

Paul Toetz of the Boilermakers would get one back with a fifth-inning single to make it 11-5. In the next frame, a wild pitch and a stolen home base allowed Purdue to inch forward on the scoreboard at 11-7.

In the bottom of the eighth, Harry hit a double for his first hit of the night. He’d work his way around the bases for Penn State’s 12th run of the night.

Put on to stymie the Boilermakers’ bats, Tyler Shingledecker did just that in his 13th appearance of the season, closing out a 12-7 Nittany Lions victory.

Early game giveaways

Penn State embraced its Happy Valley hospitality against Purdue, offering Boilermakers free bases left and right.

The Nittany Lions were tripping over their own feet early, with outfielder Cole Bartels overrunning a ball to shallow left field and letting the runner advance from second to third.

Cease, the freshman second baseman, had a pair of unfortunate plays on pick-off attempts. The first throw came from Henline, and Cease couldn’t secure the throw.

The second attempt was rifled in by catcher Matt Wood, right on line. With the sun in his eyes, Cease couldn’t see the ball and ducked out of the way.

Add two wild pitches and a hit by pitch, and Purdue was gifted much of its points.

Third-inning explosion

After two scoreless frames to open the game, both sides burst onto the scene in the third inning.

Purdue took to the plate in the top of the inning and earned a triple from its very first batter, Lanzarote.

The junior would score on a single from Washington. A throwing error, a beaned batter and two wild pitches later, the Boilermakers had amassed four runs by the frame’s end.

Penn State didn’t take too kindly to the scoring and swung with a vengeance in the bottom of the inning.

The blue and white cycled through the order, with 10 different players reaching base. Taking advantage of hittable pitches, the home team planted an eight-spot on the scoreboard — its largest single inning run total of the season.

Fireworks at the ballpark

The fans that made the trip to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park were treated to a Thursday night fireworks show.

The teams combined for 28 hits and 19 total runs, as neither defense could contain its opponent.

For Penn State, Bartels, Wood, Kelley and Johnny Piacentino each had two hits. Kelley and Spiegel led the team with three RBIs apiece, including two triples from Kelley.

Washington, a junior, had an impressive outing for the Boilermakers with four hits and an RBI of his own.

Of the 18 starting batters who played Thursday, all but two finished with at least one hit.

