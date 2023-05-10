Penn State baseball battles with Omaha, Nebraska in crucial games

The Nittany Lions continue their road trip where they head down to Omaha, Nebraska, for a Wednesday night clash and a three-game series against Nebraska. Entering this stretch of games the squad boasts a 24-18 record.

Penn State recently faced a tough blow to its chances of making the Big Ten Tournament as it got swept by Rutgers in a three-game stint. With the regular season winding down and the postseason tournament on the horizon, the four games on tap can make or break extra baseball for the blue and white this season.

Omaha

Penn State continues its away stint with a midweek showdown against Omaha. The Nittany Lions and Mavericks will duel it out at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Tal Anderson Field.

The Mavericks hold an 18-22 tally heading into the contest. Sitting at fourth in the Summit League, Omaha is coming off of a series win against Western Illinois.

At the offensive end, the Mavericks put together a well-rounded and balanced approach throughout their lineup. They have two hitters each accumulating a batting average over .400 in Mike Boeve and Devin Hurdle.

Boeve and Hurdle are large contributors to an offense with impressive depth. They lead the team in hits with Boeve racking up 54 paired with Hurdle’s 49. Boeve has the team-high in RBI’s with 29, and each has ripped three home runs on the campaign.

The Nittany Lions, much like the Mavericks, have the strength-in-numbers mindset embedded throughout their lineup. After putting up a disappointing and uncharacteristic three runs through three games against Rutgers, the bats are looking to get back on track.

Two of the hitters who are looking to put the Rutgers series behind them are Jay Harry and Grant Norris. In the Rutgers series, Harry accounted for just one hit while Norris fared no better going 0-9 from the plate.

Harry and Grant have been a large part of the offense this season. Harry nets a .304 batting average to go along with six home runs and 33 RBI’s. Norris has notched 33 hits as well as 22 runs and 38 RBI’s.

Nebraska

Penn State then takes on Big Ten foe Nebraska in a three-game battle. The series is slated to kick off at 5:05 p.m. CT on Friday, the second on Saturday evening and the last on Sunday morning for the Cornhuskers senior day. The series is set to take place at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska is coming off of a doubleheader against Creighton in which they won 7-4.

This matchup of in-conference play is big for both the Cornhuskers and Nittany Lions. Nebraska currently sits at sixth in the standings as Penn State nears the bottom at 11th place. The top eight teams in the Big Ten make the conference tournament, so Nebraska must win to remain in contention while Penn State needs these victories for a shot at postseason play.

Nebraska is led by some seriously stellar pitching. Shay Schanaman sits with a 3-4 record with a 2.98 ERA and 54 strikeouts. Fellow member of the pitching staff, Corbin Hawkins, has also been dominant in his performances from the diamond also resulting in a 2.16 ERA.

The long ball has been a big part of the Cornhusker’s offensive attack. As the offense is powered by Max Anderson, Brice Matthews and Gabe Swansen, their home runs have resulted in lots of production from the plate.

Going into the week, the trio netted home run totals of 19, 17 and 14 respectively. The Cornhuskers have mashed 83 deep shots on the year compared to their opponents’ 43.

Lots of offensive production from the Cornhuskers poses a problem for Penn State’s pitching staff. The Nittany Lions are coming off of a series against Rutgers in which they allowed 26 total runs over the stint.

Travis Luensmann and Anthony Steele are looking to have bounce-back performances. Both struggled in their outings against the Scarlet Knights as Luensmann gave up three scores while Steele gave up four runs. Both focal points of the pitching staff will need to deliver in this battle against a run-scoring team like Nebraska.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State baseball drops final game to be swept in Rutgers series After consecutive blowout losses and the series already lost for Penn State, the squad hoped…