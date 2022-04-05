Coach Rob Cooper has rolled with an “all or nothing” approach to his team’s first two Big Ten series of 2022.

So far, it’s been nothing.

While Penn State (10-15, 2-4 in conference play) did put up strong fights against Rutgers and Maryland the past two weekends, the rubber match in both series proved to be a laugher.

The Nittany Lions aimed to secure the three-game series in the first two bouts, exhausting all of their resources in the process.

This approach included trotting out Travis Luensmann, normally a starting pitcher, as a closer in the second game against Maryland. The plan worked for that game, but it left Penn State’s pitching staff shorthanded in Sunday’s contest, losing 7-2.

Aggression is nothing new for Cooper’s team, but the strategy still hasn’t yielded results in conference play.

The blue and white will get another crack at it this week, though, with four games on the docket.

First, the Nittany Lions will make a pit stop in Happy Valley on Wednesday to take on Bucknell.

The Bison (12-14, 8-4 in the Patriot League) have had a strong start to conference play, placing them second in the conference standings partway through the season.

Bucknell is coming off a tough road loss to Lehigh on Sunday in a game where it failed to capitalize on 13 hits, leaving 10 runners on base.

The Bison certainly have the players to give them scoring opportunities against Penn State, as well.

Anthony Sherwin and Grant Voytovich have enjoyed productive sophomore seasons, both posting a batting average over .300.

The pair lead the team in hits with 37 and 33, respectively, and have combined for 37 RBIs.

Expect the Nittany Lions to roll out their “thousand arms” pitching approach against the Bison batters.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

State College Spikes announce details for upcoming 2022 SpikesFest From National Anthem tryouts to a stacked sports memorabilia auction, this weekend marks the…

While the two three-game weekend series forced Cooper to use a more traditional pitching approach, these one-game series are a perfect opportunity to use a myriad of players on the mound.

Bucknell’s best starting pitcher is Will Greer, with an ERA of 2.83 and 1.15 WHIP.

Greer doesn’t collect many strikeouts, accumulating only 29 strikeouts over the course of 47 and one-fifths innings.

Penn State should take solace in that Bucknell isn’t a big strikeout team, collecting only 147 strikeouts in 217 total innings pitched.

With 10 of Bucknell’s 14 losses coming against nonconference opponents, Penn State hopes to add another to this tally on Wednesday.

The blue and white will then hit the road again for a weekend series against Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.

The Wildcats (11-12, 2-1 in the Big Ten) are coming off a win in their first conference series, taking down Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana.

It’s been a streaky season for interim head coach Josh Reynolds’ team. After losing 10 of its first 12 to start the year, Northwestern has since reeled off nine victories to put it just short of .500 on the season.

When the Wildcats win, they win big. Seven of their victories this season have featured 10 or more runs from the offense.

Much of the scoring has been produced by the front third of the lineup. Outfielder Ethan O’Donnell and infielders Jay Beshears and Anthony Calarco boast a combined batting average of .346.

The trio accounts for over 40% of Northwestern’s hits and RBIs on the season, while delivering 16 of the team’s 27 home runs.

Penn State’s pitching will need to keep these three in check, or Northwestern could pull away in a hurry.

Defensively, the Northwestern ace is true freshman Sean Sullivan. The Massachusetts native has posted some gaudy stats in his inaugural campaign.

Through his first seven career starts, Sullivan has a 2.19 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 37 innings.

With the difficulties Penn State’s bats had against Maryland’s elite pitching last weekend, the young gunslinger, Sullivan, could spell trouble for the blue and white.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

+3 Students weigh in on Penn State softball, baseball’s lack of popularity A packed Beaver Stadium on fall Saturdays shows the dedication many Penn State students have…