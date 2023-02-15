Medlar Field at Lubrano Park

The State College Spikes host a game against the Batavia Muckdogs at Medlar Field on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015.

With 24 home games scheduled at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State announced its promotional schedule and single-game tickets are available for purchase.

With the Nittany Lions exactly one month from their home opener against Navy, the promotions will carry throughout the season. For every Tuesday home game, the classic dollar dog night will take place, a deal for the signature baseball commodity.

While free youth and student tickets are available, the Friday night special features a family friendly aspect, offering four tickets, four hot dogs and four drinks for $24.

Penn State is set to announce individual game promotions but for every Saturday home game, the Nittany Lions will be available for autographs, an opportunity for fans to get a signature from their favorite players. 

And finally, on Sunday home games, it's an opportunity for the kids to run on the same field as the blue and white. Kids will have the chance to run the bases after the conclusion of the game.

