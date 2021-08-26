Penn State has officially added four new transfers who will be active on the roster ahead of the fall 2021 practice.

Coach Rob Cooper is bringing in three pitchers, Travis Luensmann, Jordan Morales, Kellan Tulio, and one infielder, CJ Pittaro — adding some much-needed depth to the Penn State defense.

Luensmann, an Altoona, Pennsylvania, native pitched only 2.1 innings and struck out two batters at South Carolina as a freshman. He also threw a scoreless inning against Dayton.

Morales, a junior, made seven starts for his now-former team LaSalle, earning two wins and two saves in 16 appearances. His most significant performance, however, was a career-high nine strikeout game against Saint Joseph’s.

Tulio, a junior out of Louisville, pitched two seasons for the Cardinals, making eight appearances. His strongest performances were short-lived, pitching a scoreless inning against Western Kentucky and Western Michigan.

Pittaro, the lone defender from this transfer group, is a sophomore out of Vanderbilt. He played in five games for the Commodores, batting .333 and driving in three runs.

