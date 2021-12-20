Penn State baseball announces 56-game schedule for 2022 season

Penn State released its 2022 season schedule on Monday.

The team will play 56 games, including 27 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

🚨Our 2022 Schedule is here!!!🚨 The slate includes 27 games at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park! Check out the full schedule!📅https://t.co/dL4Ez6hrAZ📰https://t.co/pAdZT1QcBn#WeAre #DiamondLions pic.twitter.com/0bFgvvao6f — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) December 20, 2021

The season will begin on Feb. 18th in Cary, North Carolina, when the Nittany Lions take on Monmouth.

The team's home opener will be a series against Niagara on March 15 and 16, which will mark the beginning of an 11-game homestand.

The first Big Ten opponent will be Rutgers, who will visit State College for a series on April 25-27.

Penn State will look to bounce back after finishing 18-24 in 2021 against a conference-only schedule.

