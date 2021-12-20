You have permission to edit this article.
Penn State baseball announces 56-game schedule for 2022 season

Baseball PSU vs. Michigan State, Jay Harry (1) + Group

The Penn State baseball team celebrates infielder Jay Harry (1) after hitting a home run during the game against Michigan State on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans 27-4.

 Jason Chen

Penn State released its 2022 season schedule on Monday.

The team will play 56 games, including 27 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The season will begin on Feb. 18th in Cary, North Carolina, when the Nittany Lions take on Monmouth.

The team's home opener will be a series against Niagara on March 15 and 16, which will mark the beginning of an 11-game homestand.

The first Big Ten opponent will be Rutgers, who will visit State College for a series on April 25-27.

Penn State will look to bounce back after finishing 18-24 in 2021 against a conference-only schedule.

