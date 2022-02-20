The town of Cary, North Carolina, may not mean much to most Penn Staters, but after this weekend, it may be a place of woe for Penn State Baseball after an ugly weekend leaves the team 1-3 on the season.

Both looking to make a 1-2 record .500 before the end of Sunday, Penn State and Northeastern faced off to close the opening weekend of college baseball.

But it was the Huskies who evened out their record at the expense of the Nittany Lions in a 8-1 defeat for coach Rob Cooper and company.

After five innings, neither team looked any closer to this goal. A combined total of seven hits had yet to yield a single RBI on Coleman Field.

The Nittany Lions loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, though an attempted steal on a wild pitch by Josh Spiegel ended the inning without any runs on the board.

Meanwhile, Tommy Molsky ripped through Northeastern’s lineup, not allowing a hit until a fast-break bunt from Northeastern’s Jeff Costello in the top of the fourth.

Both teams gained some energy in the sixth, ending the inning 2-1 Northeastern.

The two runs by the Huskies resulted from errors all around. Kyle Hannon, Penn State’s second baseman, failed to put out Northeastern’s J.P. Olson, who later scored on a passed ball at home.

Northeastern second baseman Max Viera, who singled to get on base, looked dead in the water as he ran for home with a bullet from short headed his way. But Matt Wood couldn’t hold onto the ball as Viera slid into home for another run.

Wood homered for the blue and white’s first run in the bottom half of the sixth. And in the top half of the seventh, Tyler Shingledecker came in for Molsky on the mound.

After two outs in the eighth, Northeastern again rallied with two singles and a stolen base to make the score 3-1.

Starting in the ninth, lefthander Tanner Folds started on the mound, giving up two singles and allowing another run. Another change was soon necessitated as Anthony Steele took the mound with one out in the ninth.

Steele was beaten badly, allowing a triple among an error and a hit-by-pitch. He left the bases loaded for left-hander Ryan Partridge with a score of 8-1, who closed the brutal inning.

Molsky shows promise

In his first college baseball start, freshman Molsky dominated Northwestern for the first half of the ball game.

The young right-hander from York County only let up four hits and two runs. What’s more is that both of those runs were unearned, resulting from fielding errors.

A six-inning start with 71 pitches and no earned runs is about as much as any pitching coach can ask for. For five innings, Molsky was throwing a no-hitter. It was only in the sixth that things began to break down.

If the young starter can capitalize on his success in his first go around and continue to improve, he could end up the blue and white’s greatest asset on the mound.

Where’s the rest of the bus?

To anyone looking at the offensive box score for Penn State, one thing may immediately stand out.

After Tayven Kelley, the blue and white’s fifth batter, not a single one of Penn State’s back-half batters had a hit today. Wood and Harry were the only two players to put up more than one hit in the game.

It’s one thing to have a slow day of hitting all around, but to have an entirely unproductive section of the hitting order will always drag a team down.

If Penn State cannot use its power to its advantage, it must at least show some consistency.

Errors add up, even a few

This game was Penn State’s to win. Northeastern may have put up some hitting numbers, but it was nothing outrageous until the ninth. Until the Huskies’ late game rally, the two teams were neck and neck on the hitting meter.

The difference though — was errors.

There wasn’t an unholy amount, just three during plays and one passed ball. But they came at critical moments. The error at second base allowed a runner on who later scored on a passed ball, which caused a rally that resulted in another run on an error.

The blue and white showed some prowess on the defensive, but that prowess needs to come more consistently and with a more clutch mindset.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Penn State baseball takes 1st game, drops 2nd in doubleheader with LIU Coming off an ugly loss against Monmouth, Penn State got two cracks at its first win of the …