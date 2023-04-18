Penn State returns home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a chip on its shoulder, as the Nittany Lions continue their disappointing start to conference play.

After dropping two of three games to Purdue in their most recent series, the Nittany Lions hold the worst record in the Big Ten, going 2-7 in their first three conference series.

Thanks to Penn State’s success against nonconference opponents, the blue and white still has a chance to make a comeback in the latter half of the season, with the first opportunity coming against Ohio State this weekend.

Here’s an in-depth look at how the Nittany Lions stack up against this week’s new challengers.

Youngstown State

On Tuesday, for the final Dollar Dog Night of the season, Penn State is given yet another opportunity to get back in the win column against a struggling nonconference opponent — this time in Youngstown State.

The Penguins currently hold a 7-28 record on the season after being swept in their most recent Horizon League series against Wright State.

Youngstown State, in addition to being swept, is 1-9 in its last 10 games, with its only win against a familiar foe of the Nittany Lions in Pitt.

However, despite their poor record, the Penguins haven’t struggled significantly on either side of the ball, losing their series to Wright State in relatively close fashion.

If there’s anything Youngstown State can do to slow the roll of Penn State and try to etch out a win, it will come off of more consistent play from both the offense and defense.

The most likely starter for Tuesday night’s matchup for the Penguins is fifth-year senior Travis Perry.

Perry is 4-5 on the season with his most recent start being accredited as a loss against Northern Kentucky. The right-hander allowed five runs on four hits while recording five walks and three strikeouts in four and one-third innings pitched.

Despite his most recent performance, the Oil City, Pennsylvania, native has been the most consistent ace on the mound for Youngstown State, holding a 4.46 ERA in 42 and one-third innings pitched.

Penn State is likely to counter with its Tuesday night ace-in-the-hole in Ben DeMell. Four of the redshirt freshman’s last five appearances all came on Tuesday nights against nonconference opponents. Three of those five games were strong wins.

Some may say it's the Dollar Dog Night magic, while others may say DeMell is just a weekday kind of guy. One thing is for sure, if the right-hander comes out of the gate strong and consistent, the Youngstown State hitters are in trouble.

Against a struggling foe in the Penguins, Tuesday night’s game is a perfect opportunity for DeMell to work on his recent control issues. The Concord, Ohio, native struggled in his last few starts with allowing early runs on the board.

In his last three appearances, DeMell has allowed 11 runs in just five and two-thirds combined innings pitched.

DeMell has backed himself into a corner many times, allowing the bases to be loaded consistently in the first few innings. He needs to command control on the mound on Tuesday night for the Nittany Lions to feel comfortable and succeed both on offense and defense.

Ohio State

Penn State’s most hated and battle-tested rival is coming to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a conference showdown. Ohio State is coming to State College for a three-game weekend series.

Both the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes have shown similar struggles, as both teams have similar overall and conference records. Ohio State sits at an 18-17 record, with a 3-9 conference record.

The Buckeyes are 5-5 in their last 10, losing both of their most recent conference series against Michigan State and Maryland but picking up key nonconference wins against Akron and Bowling Green.

Similarly to Penn State’s most recent series against Purdue, the Buckeyes lost two close games against Maryland, losing by two in the first loss and one in the second.

The key to victory for both teams in this weekend’s showdown is consistency on offense, of which Penn State has the upper hand.

Seven of Penn State’s starting nine are batting over .300 on the season. The Buckeyes can only say the same for four.

Matthew Graveline has been a star for the Buckeyes this season. Even as a freshman, the Centerville, Ohio, native has been the most consistent hitter for Ohio State. He’s batting an impressive .333 on the season, recording 28 runs and 23 RBIs on 37 hits in 111 at-bats.

The Nittany Lions won’t be outdone, however, as Jay Harry and company will lead the charge against the Buckeyes in what looks to be an offensive smackdown.

Harry boasts a .324 batting average on the season, scoring 29 of his fellow teammates and 32 times himself on 44 hits in 136 total at-bats.

The rest of the Nittany Lion lineup is not to be ignored, as hitters like Grant Norris, Billy Gerlott and Bobby Marsh have provided much-needed support to the sluggers at the top of the lineup.

Be sure to watch both teams on each side of the ball, as this weekend’s rivalry showdown is set to be one of the most exciting of the season.

