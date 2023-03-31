Baseball vs Georgetown, National Anthem

Penn State stands for the national anthem before taking on Georgetown on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 7-2.

Penn State's Big Ten season opener against Indiana will have to wait a little longer.

Following a scheduling update due to the weather, Penn State's Friday night contest against the Hoosiers has been rained out, creating a doubleheader on Saturday and one game on Sunday.

With the Saturday doubleheader slated to start at 11 a.m. and Sunday's game starting at 1 p.m., Rob Cooper's squad will look to slow down the mighty Hoosiers who come to Happy Valley with a 18-7 record.

Coming off a 16-8 win over Pitt on Tuesday, Penn State holds a 13-8 record and looks to pick up its first Big Ten win on the season.

