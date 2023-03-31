Penn State's Big Ten season opener against Indiana will have to wait a little longer.

Following a scheduling update due to the weather, Penn State's Friday night contest against the Hoosiers has been rained out, creating a doubleheader on Saturday and one game on Sunday.

🚨Weekend Schedule Update🚨Tonight's game vs. Indiana has been rained out.We will play a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 11 a.m.Sunday still scheduled for 1 p.m.➡️ https://t.co/cNUT2K72r0#WeAre pic.twitter.com/OOLEcm0ue2 — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 31, 2023

With the Saturday doubleheader slated to start at 11 a.m. and Sunday's game starting at 1 p.m., Rob Cooper's squad will look to slow down the mighty Hoosiers who come to Happy Valley with a 18-7 record.

Coming off a 16-8 win over Pitt on Tuesday, Penn State holds a 13-8 record and looks to pick up its first Big Ten win on the season.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE