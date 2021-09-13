Penn State added another high school commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday.

Junior outfielder Adin Zorn joined Cooper Ryan as the second Pennsylvania native to commit to play for the Nittany Lions this past weekend.

Zorn attends Sewickley Academy in Sweickley, Pennsylvania. He is also listed as a pitcher and infielder by MaxPreps, though outfield appears to be his primary position.

The standout junior is a member of the Pittsburgh Elite Baseball Academy.

As a sophomore, Zorn helped lead Sewickley to the playoffs for the first time in five years.

