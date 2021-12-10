The year was 1988. It was Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, and the Dodgers were three outs away from falling into a 3-1 deficit to the New York Mets.

Dwight Gooden had the ball for the Mets, trying to close it out. Mike Scioscia was at the plate with a runner on — one swing could tie the game.

Gooden delivered a pitch up and in, and Scioscia promptly put the ball over the right field fence.

The man who only hit three home runs all season had just hit one in one of the biggest moments of the year.

With the Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, native behind the plate, the Dodgers went on to win the National League pennant, and not more than a few weeks later, they won the whole thing.

About 10 years earlier, Scioscia wasn’t even sure he’d make the big leagues, though.

He was a catcher in the Dodgers’ minor league system who’d spend his time in the winter taking classes at Penn State.

Scioscia became a pivotal part of two Dodger championship teams, before becoming the winningest manager in Los Angeles Angels history, including leading the Halos to a World Series in 2002.

Before all that ever happened, though, Scioscia wanted to get an education.

His mom was a teacher for 35 years and both his siblings went to school, completing their master’s degrees.

Scioscia’s original plan was to go to Clemson on a baseball scholarship, but after getting drafted out of high school, things changed, and he had to find other ways to take classes.

“My mom, being an educator her whole life, she knew the value of going to school,” Scioscia told The Daily Collegian. “So as much time as I could, in the offseason, I put into going to school, taking some classes and preparing for what might be a life after baseball.”

Scioscia’s major was computer science, and those around him have noted he has always had a keen analytical mind.

More so than any other sport, baseball is synonymous with data. Front offices are now filled with Ivy League grads who spend time filling in spreadsheets and spitting out data, finding more numbers and more ways to approach the game than anyone could imagine.

Former Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser spent almost 10 years pitching to Scioscia, from the time Hershiser made his debut to when Scioscia retired after the 1992 season.

Hershiser said some of the things front offices do today, Scioscia was doing in his head back in the ‘80s.

“What he taught me to do was some of the things that are coming from the data right now,” Hershiser told the Collegian. “Evaluating breaking balls on a daily basis, evaluating hitter swings, evaluating movement and speed.”

Hershisher was called up to the majors in 1983, and by then, Scioscia was already a young veteran, having been up with the Dodgers since 1980.

The Dodgers’ manager at the time Tommy Lasorda gave Hershiser the nickname “bulldog.”

It was Lasorda’s way of reminding Hershiser to be tough, that he had what it took to get big-league hitters out. Hershiser said having a catcher back there like Scioscia, who had that intensity, was huge in his development.

“There are catchers in your life that you are calling the game because you don’t trust them,” Hershiser said. “Then there are catchers in your life that you completely trust because you know they’re with you and have the brains and have applied themselves.”

Scioscia was the latter.

Scioscia never wound up getting his degree, as he was impressing the Dodgers in their minor league system and eventually had to start focusing on baseball year-round, playing in the winter leagues in the Dominican Republic.

Spending winters taking classes in Pennsylvania made it difficult to practice. Facilities weren’t the same as they are now, and given the weather, it wasn’t possible to practice outside.

Despite not finishing college, Scioscia said those experiences in the classroom stuck with him throughout his playing and managerial career.

“Just being in a classroom and understanding, you start to understand the importance and the discipline of what it’s going to take to do well,” Scioscia said.

Scioscia made his debut with the Dodgers in 1980, and all of a sudden, the eastern Pennsylvania native found himself in the shadows of the Hollywood Hills.

This didn’t phase Scioscia, though, and being a catcher forced him to develop communication skills that allowed him to relate to players — not just from all over the country, but the world.

Also making his Dodger debut in 1980 was Fernando Valenzuela, a native of Mexico.

Scioscia learned Spanish, allowing him to communicate with Valenzuela, and despite not yet being the Dodgers’ full-time catcher, Scioscia was Valenzuela’s battery mate and caught most of his games.

“The bottom line is, a ballplayer is a ballplayer,” Scioscia said. “You have that natural bonding of playing the game, and I made friends from all across the country, and we were just brought together by this game of baseball.”

The traits required to be a good catcher are often the ones sought after in managers, and those around Scioscia saw a future for him in coaching.

Hershiser said he and his Dodger teammates would joke with Scioscia on a daily basis about becoming a manager, and Hershiser said Scioscia would say, “When I’m done, I’m done.”

For Hershiser, though, he never really believed Scioscia would be done after his playing days, saying Scioscia loved and applied himself too much to the game of baseball to not be a manager.

It wasn’t just that — the way Scioscia handled his pitchers also tipped Hershiser off as to how well Scioscia would perform as a manager.

“He understands when it’s time to kick a pitcher, and he understands when it’s time to pat them on the back,” Hershiser said.

This is a trait that Hershiser said Scioscia shared with Lasorda, which is high praise.

Having the emotional intelligence to be tough and honest while remaining the pitcher's friend was critical, and just as Hershiser predicted, Scioscia took those skills and became a manager.

Matt Shoemaker pitched with the Angels for five years, all during Scioscia’s tenure and noticed a lot of the same traits Hershiser did.

“He was very honest,” Shoemaker told the Collegian. “Sometimes you might not like the honesty, but the honesty got you better.”

For Scioscia, the willingness to talk openly and just talk about baseball was critical.

Whether they were arguing or just tossing ideas around, these conversations were what he credited with making him a better manager.

David Eckstein was a key player during the Angels’ World Series run in 2002 — something he may not have been if it weren’t for one of these conversations Scioscia had with Angels’ assistant coach Alfredo Griffin.

Griffin, a native of the Dominican Republic, met Scioscia when they were both playing for the Dodgers and became a part of Scioscia’s staff for his entire 18-year tenure managing the Angels.

Scioscia said the Angels were going to have to send a player down to the minors because they had to activate an injured player, requiring an open roster spot.

He, along with a few other assistant coaches, thought that player was going to have to be David Eckstein, but Griffin disagreed, saying Eckstein could be their guy at short.

“Griffin was really the only guy in the room that said, ‘No, this guy could play shortstop.’” Scioscia said.

“I said, ‘Alright, Alfredo, if you’re gonna put your reputation on the line for this guy because I believe how good you are, we’re going to keep him.’”

In 2002, FanGraphs had Eckstein fifth among all qualified shortstops in wins above replacement (WAR), rating him as the most valuable position player the Angels had.

Eckstein helped the Angels win that World Series before going on to win the World Series MVP with the Cardinals in 2006.

Scioscia alluded to other winning managers such as Jim Leyland, Tony LaRussa, Joe Girardi, and Terry Francona, saying the thing they all have in common is the willingness to talk openly and discuss baseball.

Playing for Scioscia, Shoemaker said they didn’t get a look at these back-room conversations the coaches would have, but he noticed the feel Scioscia had for the game.

Over the last 10 or 15 years, there has been monumental change in the way baseball is played and managed as the influence of analytics grows more and more each year.

Shoemaker said all of those analytics and numbers can muddy the water a bit when they’re the only thing considered, but Scioscia knew how to take in the whole picture.

“Guys like [Scioscia], have a lot of feel for the game and feel how to manage the game to make your team a winner,” Shoemaker said.

For Shoemaker, it wasn’t just the feel, but the mindset Scioscia had when leading the team. It was old school, but it worked.

“Just the old school mentality of, ‘Hey, we’re playing baseball,’” Schoemaker said. “‘We’re gonna go out there, we’re gonna work our butts off. The pitcher and catchers are gonna be on the same page. Everyone on the defense is gonna go out there and play their hardest.’”

Shoemaker said there would be times when he was struggling, and in those moments, he and Scioscia would have some great conversations and get Shoemaker going in the right direction again.

“Any little grasp of the game that he has, and his experience and his knowledge, the way he could just kind of push that on the players when needed to get more out of them was great,” Shoemaker said.

Looking back on the entirety of his time in the game, a memory that significantly stands out to Scioscia was the 1988 Dodger team.

It was a team with some talent, but not filled to the brim with marquee names, and there were teams that, on paper, were better.

“I think having gone through that, just as a life lesson, that you know as a team you can accomplish so much more than maybe other guys that are individuals,” Scioscia said. “Nobody was intimidated. Just went out there, played the best you could every day and ended up where we were with the work.”

Hershiser, who won the Cy Young Award in 1988 with his 2.26 ERA and league-leading 267 innings pitched, very well could have been the best player on that team.

“You weren’t going to judge our hearts,” Hershiser said. “And you weren’t going to judge our ability to understand how to apply the smaller amount of ability that we had, probably [smaller] than the opponent, to the situation.”

Hershiser said the 1988 team personified who Scioscia was as a player.

He wasn’t the most talented with the bat, he didn’t have the best arm and he wasn’t the fastest — but he knew how to work with what he had, and he found ways to win.

“That’s what made him a great manager, and a great teammate and a great catcher is taking the abilities that you do have and applying them to the game,” Hershiser said.

This ability to apply and adapt is one of the things Scioscia most admired in his players when he became a coach, and he had the opportunity to be around more greats than a lot of people in the sport ever do.

His 2018 Angels team had Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani, with a combined eight MVP awards between the trio.

For Scioscia, the common denominator among all of these guys was their will to win and their competitiveness.

“Even with Albert, as the skills were declining, he would adapt and always be the best he could be on every given day,” Scioscia said.

Scioscia managed the Angels from 2000-2018. His 1,650 wins are over 1,000 more than anyone else has with the organization. His .536 winning percentage ranks first too. The World Series in 2002 remains the only World Series in Angels history.

Looking back on his career, Scioscia said he doesn’t have regrets, but did bring up the fact that he never did get his degree and mentioned considering going back to do it online, adding what he learned in school is “very important” to him.

“I just knew my passion was baseball, and I followed it,” Scioscia said. “I was fortunate enough to have that opportunity.

“So I can’t go back, and nothing’s ever perfect, but if I look back and made a decision that didn’t work out, I would have obviously gone another route, would have finished school and found something outside of baseball.”

Almost 50 years later, Scioscia hasn’t yet needed to find that life after baseball — most recently managing USA Baseball in the Tokyo Olympics.

Off the field, Scioscia said the game of baseball has given him lifelong friends.

“You know, Mickey Hatcher, Ron Roenicke, Rick Sutcliffe are guys I played with that I still keep in touch with,” Scioscia said. “We just love the game of baseball.”

It didn’t matter that Scioscia wasn’t the most talented. It didn’t matter that he wasn’t on the cutting edge of the analytics movement.

He was a ballplayer, a ball coach — a master of seeing what he had and what his players had, and applying that to win baseball games.

“I think that’s the biggest thing I love about baseball,” Scioscia said. “The fact you can beat other teams on paper that maybe are a little bit better than you because some of the things you do might influence a game at a certain time, so any team can beat any other team on a given day.”