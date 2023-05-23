 Skip to main content
Outfielder Bobby Marsh earns pair of season-ending Big Ten honors following freshman campaign

Penn State Baseball vs. Delaware State, Marsh (28)

1st baseman Bobby Marsh (28) ready for his pitch during Penn State baseball game against Delaware State at Medlar Field on Thursday, April 6 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 7-2.

 Chris Eutsler

Bobby Marsh continued to rack in the all-conference honors for Penn State.

Just a day after earning Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, Marsh was named to the All-Big Ten third team and Big Ten All-Freshman team. He was selected unanimously for the all-freshman squad.

Marsh was a breakout star for the blue and white in his rookie campaign, leading the team’s consistent rotational players in OPS with a mark of .912 on the year.

Starting in 38 of 44 games, the young Nittany Lion tied junior infielder Jay Harry for the most doubles on the team and finished fourth on the unit with 35 RBI.

