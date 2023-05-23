Outfielder Bobby Marsh earns pair of season-ending Big Ten honors following freshman campaign

Bobby Marsh continued to rack in the all-conference honors for Penn State.

Just a day after earning Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, Marsh was named to the All-Big Ten third team and Big Ten All-Freshman team. He was selected unanimously for the all-freshman squad.

A B1G first year in Happy Valley, @_bobbymarsh! All-Big Ten Third Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team! Unanimous selection to the freshman team!First Penn State All-Big Ten selection as a freshman since Steve Snyder in 2010!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/nOZhUcEb6w — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 23, 2023

Marsh was a breakout star for the blue and white in his rookie campaign, leading the team’s consistent rotational players in OPS with a mark of .912 on the year.

Starting in 38 of 44 games, the young Nittany Lion tied junior infielder Jay Harry for the most doubles on the team and finished fourth on the unit with 35 RBI.

