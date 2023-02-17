To the delight of the Penn State faithful, the Nittany Lions begin their season with a statement win in Coral Gables, Miami.

With a strong combined effort between the Penn State bats and the bullpen, the Nittany Lions fought to a 9-5 win in a strong debut match.

After a slow first inning by both teams, the Nittany Lions made a statement on offense in the top of the second as the aggressive playstyle continued to prove effective.

Back-to-back singles by centerfielder Johnny Piacentino and first baseman Anthony Steele, along with left fielder Tayven Kelley being walked, opened the door for a great piece of hitting by shortstop Jay Harry

A fast hit ball in the first-base gap scored three runs and placed Harry on second to open the game up for the blue and white 3-0.

Immediately after, designated hitter Thomas Bramely hit a grounder in the same gap to score Harry and made it a 4-0 lead for Penn State.

The third inning continued the strong hitting efforts by Penn State.

Kyle Hannon opened up the inning with a home run to left center field giving the Nittany Lions a commanding 5-0 lead.

The junior battled injuries last season, finishing with a .230 batting average and four homers. If Friday night was any indication, Hannon’s back to full strength.

Once again Piacentino and Steele hit back-to-back singles with no outs to open up the field.

Unfortunately, after the pitching change, the blue and white could not get the bats going and the side was retired leaving two men on.

Travis Luensmann continued to be strong on the mound, only letting up two hits and one run in three innings.

In his sophomore season, Luensmann was 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched. Based off of his junior season debut, Penn State fans have a lot to look forward to.

A rough inning for Miami pitcher Ben Chestnutt gave the Nittany Lions the opportunity to continue to add to their lead with the bases loaded, but Penn State wasn’t able to convert and ended the inning leaving three men on base.

Luensmann continued a strong outing into the fourth inning with only two hits allowed and three strikeouts.

The bats continued to connect for the Nittany Lions into the fifth inning, as the blue and white took advantage of the lack of control by Miami reliever Chestnutt.

Tayven Kelley was the star of the inning with a no-out deep shot to right-center field, adding to the Nittany Lion lead and making it 6-1.

Luensmann ended his outing after five innings pitched only giving up two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Penn State’s bullpen continued to shine after relief pitcher Jordan Morales threw a quick one-two-three inning in the sixth.

The offense for both teams quickly hit a standstill until Miami right fielder Zach Levenson broke the silence with a home run to center field making it a 6-2 game with the Nittany Lions still holding on to a strong lead.

Morales looked like he was beginning to falter after hitting Miami second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr. with a pitch and walking the next batter.

However, he wasn’t to be defeated, as Morales struck out the next batter and was assisted by a smart defensive tag by Jay Harry on a fielder's choice to end the inning, stranding two Miami players.

The Hurricanes’ bullpen continued to struggle into the eighth as they cycled through two more pitchers in just one inning.

After letting two Penn State players on base, Miami opted to send in a fifth pitcher, subbing out Carlos Lequerica for Rafe Schlesinger after two Penn State players reached base safely.

After the pitching change, the blue and white bats continued to hammer down on Miami.

On a wild throw by Schlesinger to second after fielding a ground ball, Penn State runners advanced and sent a runner home, making it a 7-2 game.

Immediately following the error, Johnny Piacentino got his third hit of the night and picked up another RBI further extending Penn State’s lead to 8-2.

The senior from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, ended his junior year with a mediocre .267 batting average. After his opening day performance, he looks to be a powerful weapon in the making for Penn State.

To end an abysmal inning for the Hurricanes, yet another wild pitch allowed a ninth Nittany Lion to cross the plate furthering Penn State’s lead to 9-2.

The eighth inning proved to be the pinnacle the Nittany Lions had to overcome in order to achieve victory as they were presented with fire from a Miami squad that wasn’t going away quietly.

After back-to-back hits by Miami, shaving off the lead to make it a 9-3 game, Miami designated hitter Ian Farrow gave the blue and white a much needed reality check with a two-run bomb to center field, closing Penn State’s lead to 9-5.

After stumbling through the eighth, Penn State looked to Jaden Henline to provide the boost it needed to close out the game.

Ultimately, it looked as if Henline would fail to deliver, for in two at-bats he hit a player in the hands with a pitch followed by a wild pitch advancing both runners.

However, the right-hander would keep his cool in the final at-bat and force a groundout to end the inning, leaving the blue and white with a four-point cushion into the fateful ninth inning.

The Hurricanes didn’t let their foot off the gas into the top of the ninth, getting two quick outs to start the inning.

Even after a walk and a quick single into shallow left-center field, Miami capped Penn State’s run total at nine, and the Nittany Lions defense stepped back out onto the field to attempt to close out this rollercoaster of a game.

To champion the ending of this game, Penn State called on right-handed closer Steven Miller.

Miller, who ended last season with a 3-4 record and an ERA of 6.35, had a lot to prove to his team and himself in the witching hours of the ball game.

With the game on the line, Miller took it upon himself to silence the doubters.

First batter up, strikeout looking; second batter, strikeout swinging; third batter, a short groundout to first to win the game for the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions picked up the statement victory over the ranked Hurricanes, with each player giving their full effort in order to win.

