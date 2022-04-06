Penn State took a break from Big Ten action for a midweek matchup against in-state opponent Bucknell.

Hailing from the Patriot League, the Bison entered Wednesday night’s game sporting a record of 12-14.

Amid a backdrop of gray skies and scattered showers, the Nittany Lions took the field looking to get back in the win column following a loss against Maryland over the weekend.

After falling behind 5-0 in a sloppy top of the first, Penn State came back over the course of the next four innings, taking a 7-6 lead enroute to a come from behind victory.

Eight different batters got on base for the blue and white, seven of which reached base multiple times, as the team accumulated a season-high 16 hits in eight innings of work. Matt Wood and Jay Harry led the way with three knocks each, and Josh Spiegel added a pair of doubles.

Additionally, Cole Bartels found ways to contribute from the leadoff spot, reaching base once on a single, twice on walks and once on a hit-by-pitch.

Some players who have struggled to make their mark in the past also came up big for Penn State.

Derek Cease, who entered the game with just one hit in 17 previous at-bats this season, picked up a pair of singles to raise his average to .143.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was Tyson Cooper, who had his best game of the season at the plate and added a solid performance behind it.

In his second game starting at catcher this season, he went two-for-four picking up his first hits of the season.

After the game, Coach Rob Cooper talked about the team’s offensive success. The Penn State coach said he was proud of the character his team showed to come back from a five-run deficit.

Cooper said the team “left some runs on the board,” but he was happy with its overall performance.

Regarding his son’s two-hit performance, Cooper noted Tyson had been “working hard.” Cooper also praised Wood for his offensive prowess so far this season.

“He’s a definite leader. He’s a guy that’s not going to get real fiery, but when he does say something everybody listens,” Cooper said. “If you’re going to talk the talk, you better walk the walk, and [Wood] does. He puts the work in and doesn’t make excuses.”

Wood credited his performance to “trusting my preparation.”

“I like where I’m at right now, and I’m not trying to do too much,” Wood said. “I’m just trying to stay within myself, and I’m getting the results I want.”

Wood, who has picked up hits in eight straight games, emphasized the importance of staying consistent.

“You just gotta take the ups and downs of baseball,” Wood said. “When you’re in a high, you can’t treat it any different.”

Wood said his teammates’ approach to the game and to adversity was key to coming back on the scoreline, and the Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native said the come-from-behind victory was “something to build off of.”

According to the junior, being sandwiched between Bartels and Harry has provided a good opportunity for runs and RBIs at the top of the lineup.

“It gives us confidence. Hitting behind Cole is really easy because you know he’s going to give a really good AB, and having Jay gives you that comfort too,” Wood said. “It’s a good group to set the tone.”

For Wood, watching the other Nittany Lions find success at the plate had a contagious effect on him against Bucknell.

“It just motivates you to want to do better,” Wood said. “It brings you comfort and makes you want to perform.”

