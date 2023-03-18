After the first two games of the home stretch were cancelled due to inclement weather and field conditions, Penn State looked to put on a show for the first home crowd of the season against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon.

The crowd got exactly what they were looking for as the Nittany Lions produced a dominant win at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park 6-1 over Georgetown.

The offense for the Nittany Lions started off slowly as the only batter to make it on base was catcher Thomas Bramley on a walk in the bottom of the second.

Penn State starting pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk was keeping the blue and white in the game despite the slow offensive start.

The right-hander recorded four strikeouts in the first two innings and didn’t allow a run despite loading the bases on two walks and a hit in the top of the second inning.

Ouderkirk had another trialing yet successful inning in the top of the third, recording his fifth strikeout while also walking two more batters.

Despite the control issues, Ouderkirk still held the Georgetown run count to zero after three innings.

The offense finally broke through in the bottom of the third inning after back-to-back singles to center field by designated hitter Bobby Marsh and second baseman Kyle Hannon put men in scoring position for the Nittany Lions.

Center fielder Johnny Piacentino opened up the scoring for the afternoon with a one-out double to deep center field, scoring Marsh and Hannon and giving Penn State a 2-0 lead.

First baseman Josh Spiegel was the fourth Penn State batter in a row to make contact and get on base with an RBI single to center field, scoring Piacentino and furthering the blue and white lead to 3-0.

After allowing back-to-back singles, Penn State opted to swap Ouderkirk out for right-hander Travis Luensmann.

Ouderkirk has had 10 or more strikeouts in his last three games, but with six walks and only six strikeouts on Saturday, the graduate transfer from West Virginia experienced a small setback.

“He really has to limit the walks but he gave us a really good start,” coach Rob Cooper said. “[Daniel] is ultra competitive so if he can limit the walks and continue to put guys away in leverage counts he’ll be fine. He’s just really good.”

Luensmann, normally a starter for the blue and white, came in as a reliever in Saturday afternoon’s game likely due to the cancellation of Friday evening’s game.

The trials of the top of the fifth inning continued as Luensmann hit the first batter he faced, loading the bases with no outs.

However, on a bunt attempt by Georgetown’s designated hitter Cody Bowker, Luensmann made a great play by scooping up the ball and making the throw home in time for the out, followed by a great throw by catcher Thomas Bramley to get the out at first for the double play.

On a wild pitch by Luensmann in the next at-bat, Georgetown was able to score a runner from third making it a 3-1 game, but the Nittany Lions were able to force the third out to end the top of the fifth.

To open up the offense for the Nittany Lions, center fielder Johnny Piacentino picked up his second hit of the day with a single to right field following a Bobby Marsh walk to put Penn State runners on first and third.

This hit marked 18 for Piacentino in 14 games played, elevating his batting average to .310.

Coming in to pinch-hit for first baseman Josh Spiegel, Anthony Steele hit a shot past the second baseman into right field, scoring Marsh and advancing Piacentino to third, giving Penn State a 4-1 lead at the end of the fifth inning.

The offense for Penn State continued into the bottom of the sixth after a single to center field by third baseman Ben Kailher following a walk by left fielder Tayven Kelley put runners on first and third once again.

With two outs, Kailher gets caught in a rundown between first and second base, allowing time for Kelley to score before being tagged out at second, extending the Penn State lead to 5-1 at the end of the sixth inning.

The Nittany Lion bats continued to fly following the seventh inning stretch, with a home run to right-center field by second baseman Kyle Hannon furthering Penn State’s lead to 6-1.

Hannon now has four home runs on the season with 18 hits and a .310 batting average.

“Experience along with our offense approach and system combined with the pride of the players is definitely a factor,” Cooper said. “We want to ‘bulletproof’ our offense meaning even if we can’t hit the ball we still want to be able to score runs.”

Likely to conserve pitching options for Sunday morning’s game, Penn State continued to rely on Travis Luensmann down the stretch as the right-hander returned to the mound in the top of the ninth inning, looking to close out the game and secure the win for the Nittany Lions.

After allowing only one hit, Luensmann accomplished what he set out to do and closed out the inning facing only four batters and securing a 6-1 win for the Nittany Lions.

“It’s not really new to me but it definitely was a change,” Luensmann said on coming out of the bullpen. “It’s most definitely a change in warmup and mindset but I’m just doing what I have to do with watching the game, the players, and the hitters and doing what I can to be successful.”

