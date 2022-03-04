Penn State hit the road for it’s toughest test of the season, looking to surprise an undefeated Virginia and botch its perfect record.

A big fifth inning propelled the Cavaliers to their ninth straight victory in a dominant 10-1 beating of the Nittany Lions.

Travis Luensmann took the mound for his third start of the season on Friday, facing the daunting task of shutting down a high-powered UVA offense.

The game didn’t remain scoreless for long, as Virginia’s leadoff batter Griff O’Ferrall cashed in an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning. After picking up an infield single, he advanced to second on a steal and third on a throwing error by Matt Wood, before Devin Ortiz grounded out and brought him home.

Back-to-back doubles from Kyle Hannon and Billy Gerlott brought Penn State back even in the second inning.

The unbeaten Cavaliers had a huge fifth inning, beginning with back-to-back singles with no outs putting runners on first and third.

Matt Wood earned his second error of the game when he overthrew his target on a steal attempt, bringing in another unearned run for the Cavaliers.

Virginia’s Casey Saucke then singled to left field, bringing home the team’s third run. Kyle Teel broke the game open with a bases-loaded triple, extending the lead to five runs. Teel then crossed the plate on a foul out, bringing the score to 7-1.

Alex Tappen continued the onslaught, hitting a two-run home run, before Penn State finally got out of the inning.

The 2015 national champions tacked on another run in the sixth, making the score 10-1 in their favor. That score would hold, as Virginia took the opening game of the series.

Luensmann starts strong, fades fast

Despite two solid starts to begin the season, there were still questions surrounding the sophomore pitcher.

The South Carolina transfer had put up strong performances against Monmouth and Maine, posting a 4.35 ERA through two games, but had yet to prove himself against an elite offense.

The Cavaliers entered the game having scored a whopping 86 runs across their previous five games, with three batters hitting over .500 on the season.

Penn State’s ace was dealing through four. The Altoona, Pennsylvania, native cruised through the first twelve outs, allowing one unearned run, and striking out five while walking none.

Everything fell apart in the fifth, when the Cavaliers added eight runs including a triple and a monster home run.

It was clear that Luensmann had become rattled, struggling to get outs that had come so easily earlier in the game.

Jordan Morales came in to finish the inning for Luensmann, who had been cruising until that point.

Fifth inning decides game

Through four innings Penn State had only mustered four baserunners, while the Cavaliers only had three. Luensmann and Savino completely stymied the offenses early, but the Nittany Lion’s ace ran out of gas in the fifth.

As the sun lowered over Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, casting long shadows across the diamond, the Cavaliers offense began to wake up.

Virginia showed why they are undefeated, unleashing an offensive explosion that broke open the game.

By the time Penn State knew what hit them, they were in an eight run deficit, and were unable to recover.

Apart from the fifth inning, Virginia only managed two runs, both unearned, but that crucial middle frame had already cemented the outcome.

Offense falls flat

The bats were mostly quiet for the blue and white, as the team struggled to produce anything out of the batter's box.

Through the full nine innings of play, Penn State had only five hits and one run on the board.

After the back-to-back doubles in the second, the Nittany Lions were unable to send a player around the bases.

Hannon was the only Nittany Lion to reach base more than once, going 2-2 and gathering Penn State’s only walk.

This isn’t the first time the team has had a poor performance offensively, raising questions about the team’s consistency in the early going.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE