Penn State may not have produced many wins on the diamond in 2021, but it made up for it with a healthy haul of professional talent.

Four of coach Rob Cooper’s brightest stars heard their names called in the 2021 MLB Draft in July.

Ten months later, those players are getting their opportunities in the minor leagues alongside five other Nittany Lions across the country.

As the season gets underway, here’s the latest from Penn Staters in the MLB and its affiliates:

Justin Hagenman, P, Tulsa Drillers (AA)

The former ace had an impressive career in Happy Valley that saw him pitch over 240 innings in three seasons from 2016-2018. He was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2018 Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hagenman made three appearances for the Dodgers in spring training, striking out three batters in two and two-thirds innings.

The Vorhees, New Jersey, native will begin the season with the Tulsa Drillers for the second year in a row. Hagenman went 7-4 as a closer last season, including 77 strikeouts.

Conor Larkin, P, Dunedin Blue Jays (Single-A)

Larkin began his Nittany Lion career as a reliever before eventually working into a starting role as an upperclassman. He was the highest drafted of 2021’s starting trio, going off of the board in the ninth round to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Larkin expects to make his minor league debut with the Dunedin Blue Jays, Toronto’s Single-A affiliate after ending his four-year career with the Nittany Lions in 2021.

Kyle Virbitsky, P, Stockton Ports (Single-A)

Like Larkin, it took Virbitsky a few seasons to find his spot in the starting rotation. Once he did, though, he didn’t look back. The Oakland Athletics took notice, making the 6-foot-7 pitcher its 17th-round selection in the 2021 draft.

Virbitsky made his minor league debut that summer with the High-A Lansing Lugnuts. He went 1-2 in three starts with the team. This year, he will be part of the Stockton Ports in Single-A.

Justin Williams, 3B, Unassigned

One of two field pitchers from Penn State, Williams was one of the team’s best hitters during his three seasons, racking up 96 hits and 11 home runs. He was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 17th round of last year’s draft.

The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, native stayed hot at the plate that summer with the Single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers in North Carolina. He drove in 16 runs, including seven doubles and five homers.

Williams got an opportunity with Houston during spring training this year, making three appearances. He is currently unassigned to a team.

Bailey Dees, P, Unassigned

Dees had the most starts (33) of his Penn State draft mates in 2021. His name was called by the New York Yankees in the 18th round of the 2021 draft.

Since entering the league, he has played for the Rookie League’s FCL Yankees in Florida, and is now unassigned to a team.

Jim Haley, INF, Durham Bulls (AAA)

Haley was a staple in the blue and white’s lineup from 2014-2016, boasting a .363 on-base percentage and 164 career hits. The shortstop was picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 19th round of the 2016 Draft.

As it stands now, Haley looks to have the best chance to crack an MLB roster. He spent most of last season as a standout with the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits before being called up to the Durham Bulls.

The infielder made six appearances during the Rays’ spring training and will open the season with the Bulls.

Dante Biasi, P, Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA)

A two-year starter in Happy Valley from 2017-2019, Biasi made 27 starts, racking up 153 strikeouts. He’s the highest drafted of the current Penn Staters in the minors, going in the sixth round to Kansas City Royals in 2019.

Biasi will step up to the Double-A level with the Naturals after playing in High-A last season.

Taylor Lehman, P, Unassigned

Lehman was actually drafted coming out of high school in the 34th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. The Pittsburgh native opted to play college ball and made his mark immediately with Penn State, making 13 starts as a freshman. He’d have a productive four-year career before moving to the pros.

Lehman found his way into the Philadelphia Phillies organization, playing in the minor leagues for several years. His most recent destination was with the Reading Fightin’ Phils last season. He is currently unassigned to a team.

Eric Mock, P, Columbus Clippers (AAA)

Mock was another talented pitcher that appeared in Cooper’s lineup for three years, from 2017- 2019. His potential was recognized by the Cleveland Guardians, who selected the gunslinger in the 25th round of the 2019 draft.

Mock has bounced around Cleveland’s affiliates, appearing for the Lake County Captains (High-A) and the Akron Rubberducks (Double A). Entering 2022, Mock will get an opportunity with the Columbus Clippers at the Triple-A level.

