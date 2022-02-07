It’s a transitional year for Penn State, and the pitching unit may be subject to the most change of all.

Coming off of a tough 18-24 campaign last spring, the Nittany Lions hope to improve on last year’s record by getting over the .500 mark this time around.

One of the areas that the team hopes to improve upon is in the pitching unit — a group that has gotten a makeover going into 2022.

Here’s a look at how Penn State’s pitching staff could shape up come opening day.

Starters

With last season’s starting trio of Bailey Dees, Conor Larkin and Kyle Virbitsky off to MLB, there are huge shoes to fill on the mound.

The returning pitchers for 2022 have just eight career starts between them, meaning the blue and white will effectively start from scratch at the position.

Senior Tyler Shingledecker could claim a starting role, given that he’s one of the most experienced Nittany Lions. In his first three seasons, Shingledecker has pitched 81.2 innings, racking up 102 punch outs and posting a 4.30 ERA.

Fellow senior Hutch Gagnon is a name to watch for in the starting rotation as well. In 45.1 innings, Gagnon put up 51 strikeouts, although he allowed opponents to hit .287.

The only other returning pitcher with starting experience is sophomore Jaden Henline.

The New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, native flashed some potential in nine appearances as a true freshman, claiming 22 strikeouts and a 3.72 ERA in 19.1 innings.

Beyond these three is a cluster of first- and second-year pitchers without a single appearance on the mound, but several of these players could make the leap and find a role for the Nittany Lions.

New faces

Penn State was quite active in the transfer portal, reeling in three pitching transfers looking to make an early impact in Happy Valley.

The most experienced of these new faces is Jordan Morales, who previously played for LaSalle as a versatile pitcher, earning reps as both a starter and a closer in 21 appearances.

The pitching group also added junior Kellan Tulio from Louisville and sophomore Travis Luensmann from South Carolina. Neither saw much time on the bump with their former teams but have plenty of potential to make an impact for Penn State.

Thanks to new NCAA transfer rules beginning last April, incoming transfers are eligible to play as soon as they arrive on campus, which will prove to be a huge boost for the blue and white coming into 2022.

Coach Rob Cooper also secured a loaded recruiting class that is set to add 10 pitchers.

While all of these freshmen dominated in their hometowns, one particular newcomer stands out from the rest.

Ben DeMell could be a name to remember for the Penn State faithful.

The Ohio native had a stellar high school career, rewriting the school record books both offensively and defensively.

DeMell was ranked as the No. 1 pitcher in Ohio by Perfect Game, and his stats jump off the page, as he posted school records in single-season ERA at 0.28, strikeouts in a season with 113 and a .113 opposing batting average.

On top of this, DeMell was a fantastic batter for Gilmour Academy. He has the potential to be a pitcher or an infielder, but given the pitching vacancies on this roster, the mound seems like a good fit.

Penn State fans shouldn’t be surprised if other first-year pitchers get some playing time this spring; the opportunity is there for a young guy to make a great impression and get into the lineup as a starter, reliever or even a closer.

Closers

The bullpen can make or break a team, and Penn State’s bullpen may be one of its strengths this season, especially with Mason Mellott to help clean things up.

Mellott will be returning for his fifth season with the Nittany Lions, and experience is one of his strongest assets.

The hometown kid has 13 career saves and 67 career appearances, both top 10 all time for Penn State pitchers. He also boasts 119 strikeouts and a career ERA of 3.10.

Another returning closer is senior Steven Miller, who notched two saves in 12 appearances in 2021.

Shingledecker could also see some action as a closer, as he does have two saves to his name.

