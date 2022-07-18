The Nittany Lion to pro baseball pipeline grew Monday afternoon.

Three-year catcher Matt Wood was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft at pick 132 by the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the highest-drafted position player in program history.

Wood becomes the 14th player drafted in the Rob Cooper era, and the ninth draftee since 2018.

The Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, product was ranked in the top 500 players of the 2019 High School recruiting class by Perfect Game.

After his true freshman season at Penn State was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wood returned in 2021 as one of coach Cooper’s top hitters.

As a sophomore, Wood started 39 games, batting .295 with 41 hits. Of those hits, 15 went for extra bases, including four home runs. He was named to the All-Big Ten second team as a designated hitter.

It was in his junior year that Wood truly emerged as one of the Big Ten’s best, though.

Earning time as both a catcher and designated hitter, Wood was a consistent problem for opposing pitchers. He led the team with a .379 batting average, 75 hits and 53 RBIs.

With an on-base percentage of .480, Wood was reaching base on nearly half of his at-bats. His season was highlighted by with a 34-game on-base streak.

This outstanding campaign earned Wood a first-team all-conference selection, as well as the Big Ten’s batting average title, making him the first Nittany Lion to do so since Michael Campo in 2000.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE