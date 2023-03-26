Penn State took on Michigan in the final game of a three-game series in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sunday at Ray Fisher Stadium. The Wolverines beat the Nittany Lions 13-4 on Friday and 12-3 on Saturday.

The blue and white was looking to avoid getting swept and looked to gain some confidence going into Sunday’s game.

The weather played a massive role in the game as the previous games were doused in rain. Sunday’s game was all sunny skies on a crisp spring afternoon in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 3-1 and earned a home sweep. With that win, Michigan extended their home win streak against Penn State to 11.

Junior Jaden Henline got the start for the blue and white while senior Noah Rennard started for the Wolverines, both pitchers’ first starts of 2023.

Penn State second baseman Kyle Hannon added to his .300 batting average with a two-out single right up the middle in the first inning. Center fielder Johnny Piacentino followed up with a base hit through the gap on the left side, but the Nittany Lions were unable to convert with a runner in scoring position.

Henline began his day with a pair of outs and ended the first with a strikeout.

The Wolverines earned their first hit of the game as Mitch Voit smacked one down in right field, and Jonathan Kim followed up by scoring Jack Van Remortel on a sacrifice play giving Michigan a 1-0 lead in the third.

Cody Jefferis continued the inning on an RBI single, scoring Voit and making it 2-0 Michigan.

Through five innings, the Nittany Lions had not scored a run. In Friday’s game, the blue and white earned its first run in the opening inning and scored in the fourth inning on Saturday.

Halfway through the game, the Wolverines held a 2-0 lead. Although the runs were limited, Sunday’s game featured quite the pitcher’s duel.

Henline gave up three hits and two runs including two strikeouts. For Michigan, Rennard gave up three hits and no runs.

That changed in the top half of the sixth as catcher Thomas Bramley drove in left fielder Tayven Kelly on an RBI double to left center, cutting the Wolverines lead to 2-1.

The first pitching change came moments later as Rennard was taken out of the game. Through five and two-thirds innings, Rennard allowed four hits and a run, striking out two in the process. Senior Jacob Denner was called in to relieve with runners on the corners and two outs.

Denner was able to escape the jam and hold his team’s lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.

The offense remained quiet through the sixth and seventh innings as the pitchers continued to dominate. Jaden Henline was replaced by Steven Miller who struck out two in the seventh and Denner struck out three.

In the bottom of the eighth, a throwing error by Grant Norris led to a third Michigan run, making it 3-1 heading to the top of the ninth.

The Nittany Lions went down 1-2-3 in the ninth and the Wolverines completed the three-game sweep.

