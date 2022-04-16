After starting every game prior in his sophomore season, outfielder Billy Gerlott was on the bench for most of Thursday's win over Purdue.

Gerlott was hitting just .206 on the season and had registered just one hit in eight games across the month of April.

To put it into further perspective, Gerlott went just 1-for-29 in April before Friday’s game.

The decision to sit Gerlott the night before seemed to be one the student-athlete was fully on board with, as the day off proved to be a successful choice.

“That was my first off day of the year, so it was nice to have a reset,” Gerlott said. “It was nice to actually take rounds and BP actually focus on what I have to do.”

Once Friday rolled around, Gerlott looked like a completely different hitter, and the stat sheet backs that up.

The Auburn, Pennsylvania, native went 3-for-4 on the day and ended up falling just a triple short of the cycle.

Despite the loss, Gerlott was ecstatic to have finally found his groove again after an extended slump in the box.

“I needed today, really bad,” Gerlott said. “I'd be lying to you if I wasn't like, really, really happy.”

Friday’s breakout performance marked several career moments for Gerlott, who appeared for the first time collegiately this season despite his second-year status.

The Nittany Lion registered his first career three-hit game, his first career home run and his first game with multiple extra-base hits.

This performance wasn’t against any slouch either, Gerlott registered all three of his knocks against one of the Big Ten’s best pitchers in Purdue’s Jackson Smeltz.

While the 6-foot-1 sophomore said he would’ve been happy with that production against any arm, he added that doing it against an ace like Smeltz can be a stepping stone for the future.

“With how my last two weeks have been, that could have been the worst pitcher in the Big Ten, and a 3-for-4 night I would have been super happy with,” Gerlott said. “Now I can build off of that, so when a guy's not throwing 94 I'm able to see pitches and be able to see off-speed.”

From his coach’s perspective, the day off worked exactly how he hoped it would.

Coach Rob Cooper said the day off for Gerlott was a tactical decision as well as a “mental day off,” before praising him for the work he did between starts.

“I’m proud of him, he cares deeply. [He’s a] walk on that has earned a starting spot,” Cooper said. “He came in and watched a lot of video with [volunteer assistant coach] Dallas [Burke] and [Assistant Coach] Sean [Moore] and was willing to take coaching, then go and make an adjustment and then trust it and do it.”

The ability to take a step back and reset during a season isn’t always something athletes are afforded, especially baseball players that play 4-5 games a week.

Cooper recognized the importance of giving his guys a day off every now and then, when necessary.

“When your grinding has taken a toll on you mentally, I think it can help you kind of slow everything down and not have all the pressure on you,” Cooper said.

For certain players, days off can take them off their game even further or mess up their rhythm, but for others like Gerlott, it is often just the remedy they need.

The young right-hander already saw the mental benefits of his performance Friday evening, as he looks to continue in the right direction in future contests.

“It’s a big confidence booster. It’s like ‘wow I can actually hit,’” Gerlott said. “This is huge for my confidence — knowing that I can perform.”

