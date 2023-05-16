 Skip to main content
Medlar Field at Lubrano Park set for several renovations

Baseball vs Iowa, Homecoming Theme

The 2023 Homecoming Theme is revealed during the first game in a doubleheader against Iowa on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa.

 Sienna Pinney

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is set for brighter days…literally.

Penn State’s Office of The Physical Plant announced plans to add new LED lights to the stadium, while also updating the natural grass field to improve conditions. 

The implementation of these updates will go into effect after the conclusion of the State College Spikes’ 2023 season, but prior to the start of Penn State baseball’s 2024 campaign. The Spikes also play at Lubrano Park.

Additionally, the OPP did not yet provide a price tag on these renovations.

