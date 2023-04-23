With rain pushing the start time back almost five hours, the Nittany Lions were raring to go, looking for their first conference series win against a fated rival in Ohio State.

In a stellar all-around performance, Penn State defeated Ohio State 7-2 in a resounding victory for their first conference series win since May 8, 2022, against Michigan State.

The Nittany Lion bullpen showcased why it is an ever-looming threat, with impressive performances on the night by Jordan Morales and Travis Luensmann.

Morales was lights out Saturday on the mound, as the left-hander didn’t allow a single hit to the Buckeyes in three innings pitched. In the third inning alone, Morales retired the side with back-to-back-to-back strikeouts.

“He’s awesome,” head coach Rob Cooper said, “He was money, I mean he carved them up and for him to just pitch his three and make way for Travis is so unselfish and that’s who he is. He’ll do whatever you ask of him, and he was truly lights out.”

Travis Luensmann had a solid five innings pitched, despite his control wavering early into his outing.

In the fifth inning, Luensmann allowed a lead-off single, followed by two walks and a hit batter. Despite loading the bases and allowing a walked run, Luensmann reduced the amount of damage the Nittany Lions would take and retired the rest of the lineup, leaving three stranded and allowing only one Buckeye runner to cross home plate.

“I just kind of slowed myself down, remembered that I needed to stay up in my back leg and behind the ball,” Luensmann said, “I just kind of refocused and have confidence that you’re the one your team wants on the mound. You just have to feel up the zone and do what you do.”

On the offensive side, Thomas Bramley led the way as the unsung hero of the night. Bramley went 2-for-3 on the night with two RBIs and two runs. The slugger also reached base on three of four at-bats including a walk.

Bramley has been a leader of the Penn State offense all season as, following Saturday’s game, the graduate transfer from Mount St. Mary’s holds a .344 batting average with 44 hits and 31 runs on 128 at bats

The switch-hitter was a crucial part of the Nittany Lions’ seventh inning rally, as Bramley had a huge two RBI single with two outs to begin the innings rally.

When asked what his approach was at the plate during close games, Bramley simply gave the most important answer.

“We’re a strong team,” Bramley said. “No matter if things are going the other way, we just stick to what we do and put together great at-bats.”

Following a strong team performance like the one from Saturday, Penn State looks forward to Sunday as they go for the series sweep.

“We just have to keep improving, keep winning, and stick with our approach,” Luensmann said, “Big Ten competition is starting to come down to the wire. These two wins might not look like much but having them is huge for us. We just need to keep our focus down and the energy up tomorrow and we’ll take the series.”

